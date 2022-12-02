Paddy Pimblett joins hands with Cage Warriors president to invest in rapidly growing California based combat sports brand

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has gone into business with Cage Warrior's president as the pair invest in a growing combat sports brand.

Pimblett and Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan have decided to work together to expand California's MMA scene. The pair have identified Southern California's The BXING Club (BXNG), which is a leader in combat sports and athletics in their state. The vision is to grow and expand the organization into a major player in the US market.

Discussing his investment, 'The Baddy' highlighted the project as one that believed in the same core values as he does, which made investing a no-brainer:

"When I got word that I could invest in the BXNG club I immediately wanted in! I've used the gym personally in San Diego and know how good the facilities are, as well as how friendly and welcoming the place is."

The 27-year-old added:

"My saying is: 'it's nice to be nice' so it's great to get involved in a business that prides itself on its values and being inclusive to everybody and not just fitness freaks but moms, dads, and grandparents. I've been training MMA for nearly 13 years now and I'll bring that experience to help Artem and the team take the BXNG brand mainstream."

Daniel Cormier had words of advice for Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett is set to make his UFC Vegas debut this month when he faces Jared Gordon at UFC 282.

Pimblett is one of the fastest-rising stars in the organization and his career trajectory is only expected to rise. As his popularity increases, so does his expectation of becoming a model citizen, which isn't necessarily an easy thing to do whilst under the microscope of the public eye.

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier recently discussed Paddy Pimblett's rise on his YouTube channel and offered words of advice to the Liverpudlian:

"That tells me that it's good for team Paddy because, like they say, all media is good media. It seems like everybody is talking about what Paddy Pimblett is doing, whether or not he's picking up dog s**t or he's arguing with Jake Paul. People are talking about 'Paddy the Baddy'. It's making news so things are good in the world of Paddy Pimblett."

'DC' continued:

"One thing has to happen, though. He has got to keep winning. Got to, because for as fast as this happens, it can all go away if you don't win, and he's got the toughest guy that he's ever faced in the octagon this weekend in Jared Gordon... Times are really good for 'Paddy the Baddy'. Everybody wants a piece of him, but you gotta win."

