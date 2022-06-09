"It was sick" - Paddy Pimblett describes 'active' UFC London crowd, claims next UK event will be 'bigger and better'

Paddy Pimblett praised the incredible atmosphere and fan reception at the UFC London event, which transpired in March this year at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Pimblett, who’ll fight fellow lightweight Jordan Leavitt at the next UFC London on July 23, has promised that the upcoming event will be even “bigger and better.” Speaking to PFL featherweight Brendan Loughnane in an edition of his podcast Chattin Pony with Paddy The Baddy, Liverpool’s Pimblett recalled the March event and stated:

“Lad, it was active.” Pimblett continued, “It was sick. And the next one’s gonna be bigger and better, lad.”

Pimblett explained that the July 23 event will take place at the O2 Arena like the last event. ‘The Baddy’ indicated that he’s been lobbying for the UFC to organize an event at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium and draw in at least 24,000-25,000 fans. However, the UFC is worried that the rains might hinder the event in the open-air stadium. Pimblett said:

“Yeah, yeah, it’s in the O2. That’s the only thing, that the O2 is too small. And I can understand where they’re coming from. Obviously, the weather, they’re saying if it rains – But with Anfield, lad, I’ve been speaking to people from the club. And obviously, they have things booked. So, you’d have to book it in advance, lad, for like, 24 or 25 [thousand people].”

Additionally, Pimblett alluded to the fact that the UFC could’ve considered a few other stadiums near his native Liverpool, which could house more fans than the O2 Arena. Nevertheless, ‘The Baddy’ opined that the UFC organizes events at the O2 because it’s in London, which is England’s capital and easier for people to travel to.

Watch Paddy Pimblett’s statements about UFC London at 3:18 of the video below:

Dana White on Paddy Pimblett’s calls for a UFC event at the Anfield Stadium

UFC president Dana White recently appeared on The Spinnin Backfist MMA Show and shot down Paddy Pimblett’s calls for the UFC to organize an event at the Anfield Stadium.

White insinuated that the UFC could have an event at an open-air stadium in a place like Abu Dhabi, where it’s unlikely to rain. He added, however, that he’d even be opposed to that. White highlighted that he doesn’t want to leave room for outside elements to affect a fight:

"Yeah, I'm not going outside. I'm definitely not going outside in f***ing England… I don't like having any outside factors that can affect the fight. Heat, wind, any of that stuff that can hurt the outcome of a fight, I don't like."

Watch Dana White on The Spinnin Backfist MMA Show below:

