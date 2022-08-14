"He's got too many tools in his arsenal" - Paddy Pimblett predicts third round finish for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

UFC superstar Paddy Pimblett recently gave his prediction for the upcoming UFC 280 title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Pimblett believes 'do Bronx' will dispatch Makhachev sometime in the third-round to maintain his rule atop the lightweights.

According to 'The Baddy', Oliveira has faced much stiffer competition than his opponent on his way to the top of the 155 pound-ladder. Pimblett believes the Brazilian's well-rounded arsenal will overwhelm Makhachev in the main-event at UFC 280. While attending UFC San Diego, the Liverpudlian said:

"It's gonna be a big fight, but I think Charles is gonna have too much for him. I think Charles will finish him, in like 3, something like that. He's [been] through a much higher caliber of opponents, [comepted against a] lot more dangerous fighters, and he's come through the other side. And I just think he's got too many tools in his arsenal for Islam to deal with."

Islam Makhachev is riding a magnificent 10-fight win streak, with Dan Hooker, Bobby Green, and Drew Dober being the most notable names on his resume.

Meanwhile, Oliveira has faced the who's who of the lightweight division, leaving behind Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje in his wake.

Paddy Pimblett reveals he's back to weighing 200 pounds after UFC London

Paddy Pimblett is notorious for putting on bizarre amounts of weight after his fights. The UFC lightweight has unsurprisingly gained extra pounds once again after his latest fight against Jordan Leavitt.

'The Baddy' defeated Leavitt via second-round submission at UFC London on July 24, extending his unbeaten UFC record to 3-0. Less than a month on from his last fight, Pimblett claims to have ballooned to 200 pounds. When asked about his weight whilst in attendance at UFC San Diego on August 15, he said:

"About 200."

Whilst Pimblett's massive weight cuts have been a growing concern for his well-wishers, 'The Baddy' plans to be more disciplined as his career grows. However, the he wants to go easy on himself as of now. Pimblett added:

"When I'm a little bit older, once I start fighting ranked opponents... I'll keep me weight down, but for now, I'm enjoying putting a little bit of chill pill bro."

