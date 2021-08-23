Paddy Pimblett predicts who wins the Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier fight

Paddy Pimblett is one of the UFC's brightest up and coming lightweight prospects. He has revealed who he believes will win should the UFC book a fight between 155lb champion Charles Oliveira and number one contender Dustin Poirier.

Speaking with Kacper Rosolowski and Denis Shkuratov of Submission Radio, Paddy Pimblett revealed he has been a huge fan of Charles Oliveira for years. Regardless, Pimblett is backing Dustin Poirier to win the potential matchup:

"I proper like Charles Oliveira me, from since I started watching MMA he's one of the fighters that's been going. He's had so many losses, so many ups and downs, but he's ended up with the belt. It's just a proper feel good story and I really like Charley Olives. But if Poirier fights him, I think Poirier knocks him out."

Paddy Pimblett also discussed the fact that Dustin Poirier appears to be considering taking a money fight against the unranked Nate Diaz over a title fight with Oliveira. He stated that:

"It's crazy innit? I don't understand that. I know obviously we're in this game to make money, it goes without saying, but I value legacy over money to be honest so I'd be going for that belt if I was him. Definitely, goes without saying."

Paddy Pimblett on Khabib Nurmagomedov

From discussing the current UFC lightweight champion to the previous one, Paddy Pimblett also had some choice words aimed at Khabib Nurmagomedov. The former lightweight title holder recently featured on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin podcast. He then later complained about Tyson's consumption of fast food and marijuana:

"I'd love (bringing Khabib out of retirement) lad, I would. I'd love that. But I can't see him coming back at all. He's become the Karen of the MMA scene. On the podcast with Mike Tyson the other day lad he's going, 'Oh can you put this fast food away and this weed?' No lad! It's his podcast, he'll do what he wants. Shut up! You've been invited on as a guest lad. Do as you're told you di**y."

