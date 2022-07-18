Paddy Pimblett reveals weight cut status 5 days before Jordan Leavitt fight

Paddy Pimblett is back in shape ahead of his next fight after crossing the 200lbs mark after his victory in March.

In a new tweet, Pimblett revealed that he now weighs 169lbs, a mere 13lbs more than the eligible limit for the lightweight division. His tweet read:

"169lbs fella easyyyyy work"

His coach Paul Reed earlier provided an update with a photo of Pimblett at the Next Generation MMA Academy in Liverpool. Pimblett was alongside teammate Luke Riley while looking back in shape ahead of the Leavitt fight. Reed's tweet read:

'The Baddy' then replied to the tweet with confidence about his next fight, saying:

"We are ready to kill! [Paul Reed] has got us in prime condition for four KO’s for team @nextgenmmalpool. Next weekend me, @LukeRileyMMA, @nathanfletcher_ and the @MeatballMolly are coming and you better f****** believe it."

Pimblett has trimmed nearly 30lbs to meet the mandatory 156lb limit for his next outing against Leavitt. The 27-year-old has spoken about his love for food, eating nearly 7,000 calories daily while away from training. However, the Englishman has been unbeaten since making his debut in 2021 after successive victories over Luigi Vendramini and 'Kazula' Vargas.

Paddy Pimblett sends hilarious knockout threat to Jordan Leavitt ahead of clash at UFC London

Paddy Pimblett recently sent a warning to his upcoming opponent Jordan Leavitt this weekend. While talking to UFC Europe, Pimblett was quoted saying:

"You can expect the same as always from me. Most entertaining fight on the card. I come to fight, I put on a show everytime, everyone knows that. Whether it's on the mic, whether I'm fighting, whether it's the entrance."

This will be the second time UFC Fight Night will move to London, where Pimblett beat Vargas earlier this year. Leavitt's only loss inside the octagon came against Claudio Puelles last June. Since then, he has notched up impressive victories over Matt Sayles and Trey Ogden in the lightweight division.

A win for Pimblett in his hometown will push him closer to the top 15 as he continues to impress in his relatively young UFC career. The Liverpudlian is out to extend his unbeaten streak as he aims to leave a mark inside the octagon.

Watch Pimblett's interview after his latest win in London below:

