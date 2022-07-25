"I've never seen so much blood" - Paddy Pimblett rewatches his most vicious finishes, names his favorite win till date

Paddy Pimblett continues to impress after securing another sensational victory against Jordan Leavitt at UFC London on Saturday.

After his submission win, Pimblett took a trip down memory lane, watching some of the best wins of his career. In an interview on the UFC's YouTube channel, the Englishman choose the remarkable win over Stephen Martin at Cage Warriors 73 as his favorite. He said:

"This is my favorite fight . The fight after Conrad Hayes, my featherweight debut. He was three and two, but he was a black belt in jiu-jitsu and the two losses were against very good people on the UK scene."

Cage Warriors @CageWarriors



Can you see Pimblett vs @truevikingbak ending with a finish on September 1st? 🤔 When @PaddyTheBaddy ended the fight with a single elbow at CW73...Can you see Pimblett vs @truevikingbak ending with a finish on September 1st? 🤔 #CW96 When @PaddyTheBaddy ended the fight with a single elbow at CW73... 😬👊Can you see Pimblett vs @truevikingbak ending with a finish on September 1st? 🤔 #CW96 https://t.co/LEzDLla7lO

"My favorite thing from a fight - punch, knee elbow. That wasn't elbow. That was 'Hellbow.' I've never seen so much blood come out of someone's head that quick. I elbowed him and there was blood down my arm, it squared that quick over my arm. That's the first time I've dance around in the cage as well."

With Cage Warriors celebrating its 20th anniversary, Paddy Pimblett spent an integral amount of time with the promotion. He also won the featherweight title while he was with the organization. After moving up to lightweight, he challenged for the title but failed to win it. He eventually moved to the UFC and made his debut in 2021.

Watch Paddy Pimblett react to his previous fights below:

Paddy Pimblett promises to be UFC's biggest star

Ahead of his win on Saturday, Pimblett claimed that he is already a famous name despite referring to himself as the "new kid on the block."

In an interview with Sky Sports News, the Englishman commented on his sensational rise in the last few months saying:

"I am the new kid on the block. I've said this. I am the boy now, Not just yet but over the next two or three fights I will become the biggest draw in UFC and that's a fact. I've had two fights and I haven't even fought any names and everyone's talking about me. Everyone wants to know me. Because I'm the boy."

After his win over Leavitt, Pimblett revealed that he plans to fight again before the end of the year. With the lightweight division boasting some of the biggest names in the business, Pimblett is certainly sending a wake-up call to the rest of the pack.

Watch Pimblett's post-fight presser after his win over Leavitt below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far