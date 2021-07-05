Paddy Pimblett appears to hint at the date of his UFC debut

MMA fans finally have an update on the highly anticipated debut of Paddy Pimblett.

The UFC knocked on Pimblett's door in late March this year. With no news about his promotional debut, fans wondered when the Scouser could make his first octagon appearance. From a recent post on Pimblett's Instagram, it appears he is expected to fight on UFC's September 4 card.

Pimblett uploaded a photo to his Instagram profile and noted that he will not be consuming alcoholic beverages for nine weeks, starting tomorrow, hinting that he will undergo a weight-cutting regime.

"Last minute one with the lads last bevvy for 9 weeks but it’ll all be worth it when I mufty some crab," wrote Paddy Pimblett.

The UFC is rumored to schedule the September 4 card in London, which takes place roughly nine weeks from today.

Pimblett's potential presence on the London card will most likely boost the popularity of the event. After all, the 26-year-old is one of the most popular MMA fighters from the United Kingdom.

Paddy Pimblett's last fight took place at Cage Warriors 122, when he scored a win over Davide Martinez via a first-round submission. Following his victory, 'The Baddy' announced he had signed a contract with the UFC.

Apart from Paddy Pimblett, who else is expected to compete on the September 4 card?

Although the UFC hasn't officially confirmed any fights, their London event is likely to feature some of the U.K.'s top MMA stars.

The exciting card is expected to see former light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson return to take on Scotland's Paul Craig, per a report from Front Kick. Craig, best known for his BJJ pedigree, is coming off a big win over Jamahal Hill at UFC 263.

English lightweight prospect Marc Diakiese is also rumored to feature on the card. He looks set to face Rafael Alves.

Nathaniel Wood will be another Englishman expected to fight on his home soil. He is likely to challenge Jonathan Martinez.

Khalil Rountree Jr. and Molly McCann are two more names who may be competing on the card. Darren Till and Derek Brunson are expected to headline the event.

