Paddy Pimblett says that UFC 304 start time favors American fighters - "They don't have to change nothing"

Paddy Pimblett is displeased with UFC 304's start time, which he feels was set for the benefit of the event's American fighters. The pay-per-view, which is held in Manchester, England, will see its main card start at 10:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 7:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), which is 3:00 AM in England.

According to Pimblett, this benefits the American fighters scheduled to face him and every other hometown hero at UFC 304. He said as much on a recent interview with The Mac Life:

"I think it plays into an advantage for them. I think it plays into an advantage for the Americans coming over, cause they don't have to change nothing, lad. They just stick to the way they are, whereas I'm going to have to start getting up at 3 in the morning. Then I've got to get all the way to the gym at 3 in the morning, lad. It's not happening."

Check out Paddy Pimblett air out his grievances with UFC 304's timing (8:06):

'The Baddy' will face the tenacious Bobby Green, who is coming off one of his finest-ever performances after his one-sided unanimous decision win over the legendary Jim Miller at UFC 300. Meanwhile, 'The Baddy' is currently at the helm of a seven-fight win streak, having recently beaten Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

The bout represents Pimblett's chance to crack the lightweight top 15, with Green occupying the #15 rank in the division. Moreover, Green is someone Pimblett has no love for.

UFC 304 will be Paddy Pimblett's first time fighting in Manchester under the UFC banner

While he is no stranger to fighting in England as a UFC fighter, Paddy Pimblett has only ever fought in Manchester in his pre-UFC days. UFC 304 marks the first time 'The Baddy' will fight in the city since 2020.

However, Pimblett's slow roll into ranked contention will have to speed up if he hopes to fight for a UFC title. He is already 29 years old and a veteran of 24 professional MMA fights. He cannot afford to lose much time.