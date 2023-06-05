UFC star Paddy Pimblett recently married his childhood sweetheart, Laura Gregory, in an extravagant ceremony. The 28-year-old fighter exchanged vows with Gregory, who he has been with since they were teenagers.

The ceremony was attended by notable figures such as fellow UFC star Molly McCann and singer Jamie Webster. McCann shared a video snippet from the wedding, capturing Pimblett and Gregory walking down the aisle and enjoying their first dance as a married couple.

Paddy Pimblett's YouTube channel provides a comprehensive glimpse into his life beyond the octagon, and his wedding was no exception. Fans were delighted to witness the heartwarming behind-the-scenes moments of pre-wedding rituals, where Pimblett indulged in food testing and ensured the perfect fit for his special day.

During their journey to the picturesque Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, where their wedding was set to take place, Paddy Pimblett curiously inquired about the significance of choosing this particular venue. Upon hearing Gregory's reply, Pimblett could be heard saying:

"Laura's a princess. [I'm getting] Game of Thrones, Red Wedding vibes."

The video continued with the couple indulging in a delightful food menu tasting for their upcoming wedding. During the occasion, Laura Gregory adorably apologized to the food service staff for Paddy Pimblett's leg, which remained covered in a cast, resting on the table. Pimblett, currently in the process of recovering from an ankle injury, has to keep his leg elevated as part of his rehabilitation.

Continuing their preparations, the couple proceeded to check on Pimblett's suit. In a lighthearted moment, 'The Baddy' playfully remarked that he usually avoids wearing suits to press conferences, as he didn't want people to think he was following in the footsteps of Conor McGregor.

Check out the full video below:

Paddy Pimblett wedding: UFC lightweight resumes training and promises to come back "stronger"

UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett is back in the gym and preparing for a triumphant return to the octagon after a lengthy period of recuperation from ankle surgery. Pimblett has maintained his weight over the past few months despite confronting obstacles and being unable to train, demonstrating his renewed commitment to his physical fitness and health.

'The Baddy' delighted his followers by posting an Instagram photo of himself working out. He was thrilled to be able to remove the brace from his injured ankle and resume training. Pimblett asserted confidently that he would return "faster and stronger than ever" under the guidance of Paul Reed, his trainer:

"Nice to finally have that boot off and get back in the gym @rygorpaul going to bring me back faster and stronger than ever just wait and see people."

The 28-year-old fighter's last bout against Jared Gordon at UFC 282 ended controversially, sparking debates about the decision. Unfortunately, Pimblett suffered an ankle injury during the fight and is expected to remain sidelined for the rest of the year.

