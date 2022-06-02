Paddy Pimblett tweets at "money man" Eddie Hearn, making a case for fellow Liverpudlian Brandon Daord

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has called on Eddie Hearn to take a chance on friend and fellow Liverpudlian Brandon Daord. No stranger to making bold claims online, Pimblett has asked "money man" Hearn to give Daord a contract with Matchroom Boxing. 'The Baddy' is confident his friend can make a name for himself in the flyweight division.

Brandon Daord is a relatively new name in the boxing community. With a professional career record of 7-0, Daord is just starting his career in the sport. Despite being relatively new, the Englishman has already built up an impressive list of accolades. The Liverpool-born boxer was a bronze medalist at the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games and is an eight-time national boxing champion.

'The Baddy' took to Twitter to hype up his friend:

"Yooooo the money man [Eddie Hearn] what's happening fella my boy [Brandon Daord] will take any flyweights head off on ur roster, just give him a chance, trust me, 8x national champion, 7-0 pro 3 KOs. [Tommy Frank] gets finished in 6... [Connor Butler] even quicker"

The pair are regularly seen training together and often share videos on social media of when the two are in the gym in Liverpool.

Story continues below ad

Paddy Pimblett returns to the UFC octagon on July 23. The Liverpudlian is looking to continue his meteoric rise in the promotion. With two wins in his first two fights, 'The Baddy' also earned a Performance of the Night bonus in each. UK fans will be hoping Pimblett can deliver another show-stealing performance in front of his home crowd.

Paddy Pimblett responds to T.J. Dillashaw's comment that he'll never be a UFC champion

Story continues below ad

Although known for his weight gain between fights, any suggestion that Pimblett's not committed to becoming a champion clearly crosses the line for the 27-year-old.

Pimblett's comments come after former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw stated he didn't think 'The Baddy' would become a UFC champion. Dillashaw felt that the Englishman didn't take care of his body.

On a recent episode of The Schaub Show, Dillashaw had this to say about Pimblett:

"He's a living diabetes. That's like a recipe for destroying your body. I guess there's one thing to say If I'm looking at it... If you keep that same work ethic he has now, then he'll never be UFC champion. You can't have that down time like that, you can't get that fat and out of shape. It just proves the dedication you need to do what you do."

Story continues below ad

Paddy Pimblett responded and was quick to remind Dillashaw of his ban from the UFC. He wrote on his Twitter:

"Is this fella messin [TJ Dillashaw] used to sell t-shirts with his fat face on it saying "fat Tyler" on when he came out of camp. Don't forget your own past you sausage. Cheating little juice head, wud have never won a belt without them steroids u f*****g mushroom"

Paddy The Baddy @theufcbaddy Cheating little juice head wud never have won a belt without them steroids u fucking mushroom 🤗 🏻🤣 MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie T.J. Dillashaw: Paddy Pimblett 'just loving diabetes,' won't ever be #UFC champ with his work ethic mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/06/ufc-ne… T.J. Dillashaw: Paddy Pimblett 'just loving diabetes,' won't ever be #UFC champ with his work ethic mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/06/ufc-ne… Is this fella messin @TJDillashaw used to sell tee shirts with his fat face on it saying “fat Tyler” on when he came out of camp🤣🤣🤣🤣 don’t forget ur own past u sausageCheating little juice head wud never have won a belt without them steroids u fucking mushroom 🤗🏻🤣 twitter.com/mmajunkie/stat… Is this fella messin @TJDillashaw used to sell tee shirts with his fat face on it saying “fat Tyler” on when he came out of camp🤣🤣🤣🤣 don’t forget ur own past u sausage😉 Cheating little juice head wud never have won a belt without them steroids u fucking mushroom 🤗👍🏻🤣 twitter.com/mmajunkie/stat…

Story continues below ad

Despite regularly ballooning in size, Paddy Pimblett has never missed weight in his career. The UFC prospect has previously admitted he does need to stop gaining extreme weight after fights. For now, he is more focused on growing his stock within the organization as he fights unranked opponents.

Watch T.J. Dillashaw discuss Paddy Pimblett's weight gain here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far