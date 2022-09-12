"Sorry lad, I'm a fat b***ard" - Paddy Pimblett undergoes grueling workout regime with US Marines, teaches them jiu-jitsu moves 

Paddy Pimblett recently endured a grueling workout regime with the US Marines for the USMC Martial Arts Program at Camp Pendleton. The UK's rising prospect, Pimblett, is currently touring the US. 'The Baddy' regulary posts well documented chronicles of his tour on his YouTube channel.

Most recently, he joined the United States Marine Corps Martial Arts Program at their major West Coast base at Camp Pendleton. Pimblett has crossed over to the mainsteam media with a loyal fan base that holds him in the highest regard. The 27-year-old fighter's campaign for men's mental health echoed a sentiment with fight fans.

Full interview: Paddy Pimblett wants to use his fame to create change for men's mental health following a friend's suicide.Full interview: bit.ly/3OvkxZD Paddy Pimblett wants to use his fame to create change for men's mental health following a friend's suicide. 🙏Full interview: bit.ly/3OvkxZD https://t.co/709o5V6yNc

Pimblett undertook an enervating workout regime with the US Marines and also showed them a few jiu-jitsu moves. He spoke briefly to summarize the session:

''As you can see, I'm pretty tired. We are at the camp in the military base of San Diego. They just put me through a hard little session, dripping in sweat. Showed them some jiu-jitsu techniques.''

During one such routine in the regime, Paddy Pimblett paired up with a Marine to perform squats by carrying their partner on the shoulder. Pimblett hilariously apologized to the Marine for his weight:

"Sorry lad, I'm a fat b***ard"

The Marines presented a challenge coin to Paddy Pimblett at the end of the session as a token of gratitude. 'The Baddy' was also gifted a piece of an ammunition box that read 'Attitude is everything' which was signed by all the Marines in attendance.

Paddy Pimblett addresses his weight cutting criticism from MMA community with Navy Seal Jocko Willink

Paddy Pimbellt sat down with Navy Seal Jocko Willink on a one-on-one podcast that he posted on his YouTube channel. Jocko Willink is an American author, podcaster, and retired United States Navy officer. He served in the Navy SEALs and is also a former member of SEAL Team 3.

Pimblett's extreme weight-cutting for fights is notoriously fabled in the MMA community. Fellow fighters and MMA experts have warned him of the hazards of getting out of shape, but Pimblett has taken the reproval in stride.

Speaking about his weight cut with Jocko Willink, Paddy Pimblett claimed that he usually does not cut a lot of weight on the last day like many other fighters do:

''My last camp [against Jordan Leavitt] was a longer camp where I started at 189 lbs. Ten-eleven weeks out. I only do like 11 lbs. overnight. There are people out there doing 18-19 lbs. But just because I get big chubby cheeks and bit of a belly, people like to take the piss out of me.''

