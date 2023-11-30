Paige VanZant hilariously claims she was called to replace Jon Jones for UFC 295, unveils fabricated fight conditions

Paige VanZant has hilariously suggested that she was called to replace Jon Jones as the UFC 295 event's headliner. VanZant, a former UFC strawweight and flyweight fighter, has sporadically competed as a professional wrestler and a bare-knuckle boxer since her UFC departure in July 2020.

Meanwhile, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was booked to fight Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on November 11, 2023. However, in October 2023, Jones withdrew from UFC 295 owing to a pectoral injury.

In the latest edition (November 29, 2023) of A Kicka*s Love Story podcast hosted by Paige VanZant and her husband Austin Vanderford, VanZant referenced a lighthearted tweet made by comedian Adam Hunter after Jon Jones' withdrawal from UFC 295.

In a tweet back in October 2023, Hunter jokingly indicated that given the loss of a megastar like Jones from the UFC 295 fight card, only VanZant could salvage the card's pay-per-view performance. He sarcastically opined that VanZant should headline UFC 295 by jumping topless on a trampoline while UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell explains conspiracy theories.

Addressing Hunter's tweet, VanZant joked that she's already ordered a trampoline and could earn her next $1 million using his idea. She stated:

"I, literally, got called to be the new main event of UFC 295... Yes. They called me, and they said, obviously, Jon Jones pulled out, and they needed somebody that was gonna sell a lot of pay-per-views. So, they asked me to come in, be the new main event. All I had to do is jump on a trampoline topless... A lot of people would probably pay to see me jump on a trampoline topless. But no, the UFC didn't call me to be the new main event."

Furthermore, VanZant alluded to the assertions that some fans make about her online. Describing some of the fan messages and suggestions she receives, '12 Gauge' said:

"I'm like, 'Can I just see like a funny dog meme?' And not have to go through and be like, 'Paige VanZant jumping on a trampoline topless would sell more pay-per-views.'"

What's next for Paige VanZant and Jon Jones?

Paige VanZant has gained prominence as a professional model and social media influencer in recent years. The 29-year-old has reportedly earned lucrative paydays courtesy of her success on the Onlyf*ns platform. Nevertheless, she's consistently maintained that she hasn't fully closed the door on a possible return to combat sports competition.

Besides, after Jon Jones' pullout from UFC 295, the UFC light heavyweight title bout between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka headlined the event. The UFC also booked an interim UFC heavyweight title matchup between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich as the UFC 295 co-headlining bout.

Tom Aspinall defeated Sergei Pavlovich via first-round KO and captured the interim belt. In the aftermath of UFC 295, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that the organization is still looking to book the Jones-Miocic matchup next.

