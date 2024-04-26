Paige VanZant reportedly lost interest in AEW ahead of boxing match against Elle Brooke

Heading into her upcoming boxing debut, Paige VanZant appears to have changed her mind about her career as a professional wrestler in AEW.

VanZant is a former UFC star with a professional MMA record of eight victories and five defeats. '12 Gauge' has also competed in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing and has tried her hand at professional wrestling too.

Nevertheless, VanZant has consistently maintained that she has no qualms about performing in the scripted world of pro wrestling where the match outcomes are predetermined.

VanZant appeared in the AEW pro wrestling organization in 2021 and signed with AEW in 2022. She featured sporadically in AEW, but earned considerable praise for her appearances. Her most recent AEW appearance was her in-ring debut, which came at the promotion's 'Double or Nothing' event in May 2022.

In a six-person mixed tag team match at the AEW event, VanZant teamed up with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky to defeat Tay Conti, Sammy Guevara and Frankie Kazarian. In Nov. 2023, she notably participated in a training session under the guidance of pro wrestling veteran Gangrel.

VanZant's photo at the CCW (Coastal Championship Wrestling) training facility with Gangrel sparked speculation that a return to AEW could be on the cards for her. Regardless, that hasn't materialized yet.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer recently suggested that the former UFC athlete has likely lost interest in professional wrestling and AEW. He asserted that VanZant is "not with AEW anymore." Meltzer also stated:

"... [Paige VanZant] decided she didn't want to be a wrestler. If she wanted to be a wrestler, she'd still be there." [*H/T 411Mania for the quotes]

In Dec. 2022, VanZant was believed to be dealing with a foot injury. Around that time, AEW president Tony Khan indicated that her 'Double or Nothing' match in the organization "wasn't a one-off." Currently, she's still listed as a part of the roster on AEW's website.

The uncertainty surrounding her AEW future notwithstanding, it was recently announced that VanZant will make her boxing debut next against fellow model, Elle Brooke.

A closer look at Paige VanZant's recent combat sports run leading up to Elle Brooke fight

Paige VanZant hasn't competed in MMA since a first-round submission defeat to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251 in July 2020. VanZant transitioned to bare-knuckle boxing after her UFC departure and went 0-2 in that sport.

In her most recent professional combat sports contest, a bare-knuckle boxing bout against Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19 (July 2021), '12 Gauge' was beaten via unanimous decision.

Presently, America's Paige VanZant (0-0 boxing) is scheduled to face Elle Brooke (2-0 boxing) at a Misfits boxing event - MF & DAZN: X Series 15, for the MFB women's middleweight title. The event will transpire at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas, USA, on May 25, 2024.