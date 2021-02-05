Paige VanZant vs Britain Hart: How to watch BKFC: KnuckleMania

Paige VanZant is ready to make her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut against Britain Hart this Friday.

The former UFC contender joined the bare-knuckle combat promotion in 2020 after departing from a six-year-long venture in the most prominent MMA fighting organization in the world.

Being signed to be one of the most prominent names competing in the BKFC, VanZant wants to prove that the promotion's investment on her is justifiable.

She will enter the ring for the first time this February 6, fighting a bare-knuckle fighting veteran in the main event of BKFC: KnuckleMania. It will be VanZant's first fight since her UFC swansong, when she was defeated by women's flyweight prospect Amanda Ribas.

Here is how you can watch BKFC: KnuckleMania live from where you live and the start time of the event.

BKFC KnuckleMania live streaming, viewership information and start time in the USA

Combat sports fans in the United States who wish to watch the "biggest bare-knuckle event ever" can do so by purchasing a television pay-per-view provider, streaming the event online on FITE.tv, or attending the Jenkins Arena in Lakeland, Florida.

You can watch BKFC online for $19.99 at the FITE.tv website by ordering at any time before the main card fights kick-off. You can stream it online on many devices such as PlayStation, SmartTV, FireTV, Xbox, Apple TV, Roku TV, Android, and iPhone SmartPhones.

The list of television pay-per-view providers where you can book the event at the cost of $39.99 includes Verizon FIOS, DirecTV, xFinity, Dish, Spectrum, COX, and Bell.

Alternatively, if you wish to attend Jenkins Arena to view the action unfolding in person, socially distanced tickets ranging from $55 to $175 can be purchased here.

BKFC: KnucleMania starts at 8 p.m. EST on February 5. The main card is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. EST.

The preliminary card can be watched for free on YouTube.

BKFC KnuckleMania live streaming, viewership information and start time in the UK

Bare-knuckle fighting fans in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the fight from the comfort of their homes by booking the full event at the price of $19.99 on the FITE.tv website.

BKFC: KnuckleMania takes place on Friday, February 5. The full card is scheduled to start at 2 a.m. UK time into the early hours of Saturday morning. The main event of the night between Paige VanZant and Britain Hart should begin at around 5 a.m. UK time.

BKFC KnuckleMania live streaming, viewership information and start time in India

Combat sports fans in India can watch BKFC KnuckleMania live by purchasing the full event on the FITE.tv website. The subscription costs $19.99 and grants you access to unlimited replays.

The event will kick-off at 6:30 a.m. IST time on Saturday, February 6. The main card should open one hour later, and the main event between Paige VanZant and Britain Hart is scheduled to happen around 9:30 a.m. IST.

BFKC: KnuckleMania full fight card

Main event

Paige VanZant versus Britain Hart, women's featherweight

Main card

Johnny Bedford versus Dat Nguyen, bantamweight title

Chris Leben versus Quentin Henry, heavyweight

Lorenzo Hunt versus Robert Morrow, light heavyweight

Martin Brown versus Zach Zane, lightweight

John Chalbeck versus Greg Bono, featherweight

Haim Gozali versus John McCallister, light heavyweight

Charisa Sigala versus Taylor Starling, women's strawweight

Chris Jensen versus Dillion Cleckler, heavyweight

Preliminary card

David Morgan versus Travis Thompson, bantamweight

Jarod Grant versus Brandon Lambert, bantamweight

Drew Lipton versus Jeff Bailey, middleweight

All fights are at the risk of being removed or changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.