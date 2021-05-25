Paul Felder reacts to UFC releasing documentary looking back on his fighting career 

Paul Felder has reacted to a documentary commemorating his fighting career. Following his retirement from the sport, the UFC compiled the best moments of Paul Felder's career in a documentary that has been made available on UFC Fight Pass. Reacting to the documentary, Paul Felder wrote on Twitter:

"I may not have been the best but I certainly wasn’t boring."

I may not have been the best but I certainly wasn’t boring 🥷🥳 pic.twitter.com/RKiua87P3L — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) May 25, 2021

UFC veteran Paul Felder recently retired from the sport of MMA, having amassed a 17-6 record. The 37-year-old officially announced his retirement mid-broadcast during UFC Vegas 27 and apologized to newcomers for holding up the 155 lbs division. Felder did not see himself in the title picture and cited his lack of interest as a reason for retiring.

Why did Paul Felder decide to retire?

All class. Always exciting.



Thank you so much @FelderPaul and congratulations on an amazing career 🐉 pic.twitter.com/QTdCQi4Qqk — UFC (@ufc) May 23, 2021

In his most recent outing in the octagon, Paul Felder agreed to step into a five-round main event against former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. 'The Irish Dragon' took the fight on just five days' notice after Dos Anjos' original opponent withdrew. Felder miraculously made weight and even put up a tough fight, but eventually lost via decision. Before his loss to Dos Anjos, Paul Felder had dropped another decision to Dan Hooker in a back-and-forth contest.

Paul Felder hung up his gloves to pursue a career as a UFC commentator and analyst, but other factors influenced him as well. Felder said recent tragedies involving fellow UFC veterans were another contributing factor to his decision. Speaking at the post-fight presser at UFC Vegas 27, Felder said:

"I think this is the first time when I finally really think... after those two loses in a row [and] watching guys like Jacare break his arm. Watching Cowboy fight five more fights past when I think they should. I'm not going to be that guy. I've said from the very beginning of (my time in) the sport that fights past his expiration date. And I think it's here. And I think it's a touch early but I'd rather be a touch early than a touch late."