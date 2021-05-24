Paul Felder reveals whether latest verbal exchange with Islam Makhachev might open the door for potential UFC return

Paul Felder has revealed that his recent exchange with Islam Makhachev is by no means the prelude to a potential UFC return. While replying to a fan on Twitter, Felder said that his conversation with Makhachev 'was not even close' to hinting at a return to the octagon.

Not even close 😅 — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) May 24, 2021

The fan's interest arose when Paul Felder said that he would be watching Islam Makhachev while wishing him luck with his career. Replying to Islam Makhachev, Felder wrote on Twitter:

"You are going to crush it man. Best of luck with your career! I’ll be watching"

Islam Makhachev had previously wished Felder well on his retirement saying:

"Enjoy your well deserved retirement @felderpaul"

You are going to crush it man. Best of luck with your career! I’ll be watching https://t.co/dcZBocSTcG — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) May 24, 2021

Paul Felder's retirement

While he had been pondering on it for a while, Paul Felder officially announced his retirement during the broadcast of UFC Vegas 27. 'The Irish Dragon' dropped back-to-back bouts against Dan Hooker and Rafael Dos Anjos in his last two outings and retired with a 17-6 record.

After broadcaster Brendan Fitzgerald gave the floor to Felder for an important announcement, Paul Felder said:

"I got the fire back a little bit when I fought RDA (Rafael dos Anjos) on five days' notice. I thought it was back [but] ever since then, I spent most of my days swimming, biking, and running, and enjoying commentary and enjoying my time with my family. I feel like it's gotten to the point where I don't have the burning desire to fight up for many more years to become the champion."

"I'm retiring officially from the sport of mixed martial arts and from the UFC."@felderpaul has called it a career 👏 #UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/QGoTXPsBKQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 23, 2021

Accepting that he no longer considered himself in the title picture, Paul Felder further stated:

"And I always said if I don't see that title picture in the next year or so of my future that I'll retire and I'll do it for my friends, my family, and myself. To save myself. I'm 37 years old. I feel very fresh. I love the UFC with all my heart for everything that they've given me. For every opportunity that I had to be sitting here at this desk. To be working on television. Something that I've always wanted to do and I'm gonna keep doing this. And I'm retiring officially from the sport of mixed martial arts and from the UFC."