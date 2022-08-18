"I think Glover Teixeira is still on old-fashioned mentality" - Paulo Costa responds to the former light-heavyweight champion's recent criticism whilst highlighting the importance of social media presence

Paulo Costa claimed that he was unfazed by Glover Teixeira's criticism of him mocking fellow Brazilian fighters.

The former light heavyweight champion had slammed Costa for creating controversy to cover up his losses. Teixeira asserted that his compatriot only mocks fellow fighters because he is well aware of what fans want on the internet.

Brazilian middleweight Paulo Costa has emerged as a Twitter sensation in recent times with his satirical content and self-parody. While some fighters haven't taken kindly to his jokes, fans of the mixed martial artist are thoroughly enjoying this side of him.

Speaking to BT Sport, Costa stated that Glover Teixeira is old fashioned and that he doesn't understand the importance of creating a social media presence as a way of engaging with fans. He said that he holds fans in the highest regard and called them the most important part of the business:

"I think Glover Teixeira still has an old-fashioned mentality. The fighters need to keep talking with the audience, the fans. The audience, the fans are the most important thing in this business. And I care a lot to give my best for the people. It is so important."

'Borrachinha' added:

"[Glover Teixeira] doesn't understand that. Who pays him? His salary? Or our salary? It's the people. And they pay very good money to watch this. So they deserve the best."

Watch Costa's interview with BT Sport below:

"It will be a masterclass" - Paulo Costa claims that he is ready and prepared to take on Luke Rockhold at UFC 278

Paulo Costa will clash against former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in the co-main event of UFC 278.

The Brazilian was last seen in the octagon against Marvin Vettori back in October 2021. Costa struggled to make weight for the fight, weighing in at 204.5 pounds, and forfeited 20 percent of his fight purse.

Costa is coming into the fight at UFC 278 looking to turn things around after a two-fight skid. The Brazilian seems confident in his training for UFC 278 and claims that he will put on a masterclass against Rockhold:

"Training camp finished 🙌🤜🤛🔥 I’m ready! Next Saturday it will be a master class. 😁"

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA 🤜🤛 I’m ready! Next Saturday it will be a master class. Training camp finished🤜🤛I’m ready! Next Saturday it will be a master class. Training camp finished 🙌🤜🤛🔥 I’m ready! Next Saturday it will be a master class. 😁 https://t.co/G6ZRIHswh3

His opponent, Luke Rockhold, is set to return to fighting after a three-year hiatus. He was last seen in the octagon against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239, where he lost via second-round knockout.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak