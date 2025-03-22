Paulo Costa channels his inner-Islam Makhachev in new grappling training footage

Islam Makhachev is one of the most popular fighters in the world, with his light-hearted personality being adored by many MMA fans. As such, some of Makhachev's most famous quotes have now become catchphrases adopted by fans and fellow fighters, such as Paulo Costa.

Arguably none are more well-known than the lightweight champion's message to Daniel Cormier about sending his kids to Dagestan to improve their wrestling skills.

Cormier, a former bronze medalist at the Greco-Roman and Freestyle Wrestling World Championships, is currently coaching his children in wrestling. During an interview with Makhachev in 2024, the lightweight said that 'DC' must send his kids to Dagestan "for 2, 3 years and forget".

The offer became an iconic one-liner that has been quoted many times since. Costa was one of those people, as he recently released footage on X of him at grappling training, and he wrote the following caption:

"Go to Brazil 3 [years] and forget"

Check out Paulo Costa quoting Islam Makhachev below:

Dagestan is regarded as one of the regions that produce the best wrestlers worldwide. The Dagestani athletes train in a martial art called Sambo, which combines striking and grappling in a unique blend.

Following Makhachev's win over Renato Moicano at UFC 311 on Jan. 18, he declared that Sambo was the best grappling art of them all.

Ilia Topuria pipped to defeat Islam Makhachev by Jorge Masvidal

Ilia Topuria's decision to vacate the featherweight title and move to lightweight has left many MMA fans speculating that he could be Islam Makhachev's next opponent. Makhachev recently became the most decorated lightweight champion in promotional history after defeating Renato Moicano.

'El Matador' has displayed some of the best boxing seen in the UFC since his debut in 2020. Coupled with his elite grappling skillset, the former champion is viewed as the toughest matchup for Makhachev at 145 and 155 pounds, respectively.

Former training partner of the Spaniard's, Jorge Masvidal, has now shared his thoughts on the potential Makhachev vs. Topuria title fight. Masvidal recently appeared on the Adversity Kings podcast, where he said this:

"Islam's obviously going to be the toughest test [for Topuria]. But if I'm being honest with you, I'd bet the house on Ilia. I'm a huge Islam fan, Islam is a f**king animal... But I think Ilia is going to show the whole world... His grappling, offensively, is very good."

Watch Jorge Masvidal discuss Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria below (38:20):

