I got Charles' scale and Pimblett as nutritionist - Paulo Costa gives hilarious reaction to Chael Sonnen's weight-miss claim 

Paulo Costa has given a hilarious reaction to Chael Sonnen's claim that the Brazilian is bound to miss weight yet again for his upcoming matchup.

Taking to social media, Costa replied to 'The American Gangster's' claim before taking a hilarious jibe at Charles Oliveira, suggesting that he would step on the same scale used by his fellow countryman. Costa also joked that he will utilize Pimblett's expertise to make the 185-pound weight limit. Here's what Costa wrote:

"Uncle Chael is everything ok. I got Charles scale and Pimblet as nutritionist."

Paulo Costa has been quite active on Twitter of late, sharing a series of memes and hilarious takes regarding fellow fighters. The Brazilian has been quite amused by Pimblett's ability to cut down to 155-pounds for his fights despite ballooning up between them.

The former middleweight title contender has also made several jokes about Oliveria's missed weight on his Twitter page.

Paulo Costa came in almost 20lbs heavier than the middleweight weight limit for his fight against Marvin Vettori last time out. Considering his weight struggles, there have been concerns around his ability to make 185 pounds again with speculations suggesting that he could fight at a heavier weight in his comeback.

Luke Rockhold fires at Paulo Costa for delaying fight, expects further delay

Paulo Costa is looking to make UFC return against Luke Rockhold at UFC 277 on July 30 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. However, Rockhold believes that 'Borrachinha' will end up further delaying the matchup.

Appearing on Submission Radio, expressed his frustrations about the delays in his UFC return and stated that he expects the Brazilian to push the fight even further. Here's what Rockhold said:

"We wanted July 2, and then I think he had his first surgery. Then there’s July 30, and then I think he’s on his second or third, and then they want to go to August 20. That’s all I’m hearing right now."

Rockhold added:

"I think he wants to fight. I just think he’s just worried about weight and coming back after two losses and like, this is when you find out who the f**k you are."

Catch Luke Rockhold's full interaction with Submission Radio below:

Paulo Costa is coming off back-to-back losses against Marvin Vettori and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Prior to those defeats, the Brazilian was undefeated in his pro-MMA career.

Meanwhile, Rockhold also has two consecutive losses in his last two fights. The 37-year-old hasn’t competed since suffering a knockout loss to former champion Jan Blachowicz in his last UFC appearance in July 2019. The UFC veteran has been looking to make his octagon return for a few months now, but it has been delayed on multiple occasions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Genci Papraniku