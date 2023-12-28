Paulo Costa has a humorous solution to modern-day "slavery" woes

Paulo Costa's secret juice has been jokingly offered as a solution to modern-day financial "slavery," at least according to the UFC middleweight. Costa took to X, where he randomly urged his fans to purchase bitcoins, a decentralized digital currency that has taken the internet by storm.

Costa then revealed why he urged his fans to purchase bitcoins by claiming that he intends to sell his secret juice in exchange for bitcoins. It is clearly designed to be humorous content and does not reflect any serious ambitions on Costa's part.

The Brazilian has become something of an internet troll, who has taken to making outrageous claims on X, which has won many fans over. However, it has also drawn criticism from ex-UFC fighters, including former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira.

A key part of 'Borrachinha's' online persona is his claim that his secret juice is responsible for his physical fitness and success as a fighter. This change in his approach to his UFC career took place after a humbling loss to Israel Adesanya, who stained the Brazilian's formerly undefeated record.

It remains Costa's only crack at UFC gold. Despite the goodwill he has earned from fans due to his humorous online persona, he has also been heavily criticized for his inactivity. Costa has not fought at all in 2023, despite the UFC's attempts to book him in fights.

Furthermore, he has fought just twice since his 2020 loss to Adesanya. His career thereafter has been sidetracked by weight-cutting struggles, illness and contract disputes, among other things.

Who was Paulo Costa's last win?

After losing to Israel Adesanya, Paulo Costa embarked on a brief losing streak, as he subsequently suffered a unanimous decision loss to Marvin Vettori. The bout was defined by Costa's refusal to make weight, causing him to face Vettori at light heavyweight. His next bout was against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278.

Check out Costa's thrilling war with Rockhold in the clip below:

It marked a turn in fortune for Costa, who defeated Rockhold via unanimous decision. In the aftermath of his loss to 'Borrachinha,' the former middleweight champion retired in his post-fight interview, feeling the effects of his age.