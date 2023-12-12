Paulo Costa hurls trademark sarcasm at Ian Garry's clinching pose amid raging controversy

Paulo Costa has seemingly directed his signature sarcasm towards Ian Garry. 'The Eraser' appears to have jibed at Garry over his pose during a clinching sequence in one of his UFC fights.

In recent years, Costa has cemented himself as one of the most popular fighters in the UFC. He's well-known for his sarcasm and humorous takes, both online and in real-life interactions.

Ian Garry is booked to face the No.9-ranked Vicente Luque in a welterweight bout at UFC 296 on December 16, 2023. Ahead of his highly-anticipated return to the octagon, an image of Garry in a rather peculiar clinching position has been making the rounds online.

The image shows Garry clinching with his opponent, Jordan Williams, against the octagon fence. The matchup, which took place at UFC 268 in November 2021, witnessed the Irishman eventually beat Williams via first-round KO.

Certain sections of the MMA community are now jesting about Garry's clinching pose against Williams. Paulo Costa, for his part, chimed in on the topic with his trademark sarcasm and humor. Costa posted a tweet comprising the image of Garry's pose and suggested that the Irishman used the unusual technique to be more efficient and sensual.

'The Eraser' wrote:

"To be more efficient and se*y"

Expand Tweet

Ian Garry expresses concern for the safety of his family heading into UFC 296

Over the past several months, Ian Garry has received widespread criticism for the extremely personal jabs he's taken against fellow UFC welterweights such as Geoff Neal, Neil Magny, and others. Furthermore, Garry's been feuding against UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland as well.

Ian Garry and his wife, UK sports presenter Layla Anna-Lee, have lately faced a wave of condemnation, particularly concerning Anna-Lee's 2010 book titled 'How to be a WAG.' Some MMA personalities, including Strickland, alleged that her book encourages females to ensnare famous sportspersons in relationships for financial and other benefits.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, rumors were rife that Layla Anna-Lee's ex-husband, nutritionist Richard Cullen, lives with the couple. Anna-Lee recently put forth a video asserting that her book was simply a satirical work and that there's no truth to the rumors of her ex-husband living with them.

Meanwhile, speaking to TNT Sports, Ian Garry indicated that his much-awaited UFC 296 fight against Vicente Luque will transpire in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Considering that and his ongoing controversies, he expressed concerns about his family's safety in the United States of America.

Watch Garry's assessment below:

Expand Tweet