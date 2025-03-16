Paulo Costa makes Tito Ortiz reference with a six-word quip after Marvin Vettori forgets his cup for Roman Dolidze fight

Marvin Vettori forgetting his cup at UFC Vegas 104 before entering the octagon has sparked a reaction from UFC middleweight fighter Paulo Costa.

This weekend's Fight Night was headlined by Roman Dolidze and Vettori who locked horns in a rematch. When the two combatants previously fought at UFC 286, the Italian won the bout via unanimous decision.

However, 'The Italian Dream' who returned to the octagon after nearly two years, lost via unanimous decision to Dolidze at UFC Vegas 104.

Before the commencement of the main event, Vettori made Dolidze wait in the octagon because he forgot to put on his cup before making his way to the octagon. Hence, fans had to wait until he retrieved his cup.

ESPN MMA shared this wardrobe malfunction that surfaced, in an Instagram post captioned:

"Marvin Vettori had to go retrieve his cup after forgetting to bring it out during his initial walkout. #UFCVegas104"

Costa commented on the post, poking fun at his former foe and making a Tito Ortiz reference. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Ortiz has drawn criticism from fans in the past due to his poor IQ and dubious choices. 'The Eraser' wrote:

"Smartest fighter ever after Tito Ortiz 🤯"

Check out Paulo Costa's comment below:

Paulo Costa's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram]

Marvin Vettori wore his shorts the wrong way ahead of UFC 263

This isn’t the first time Marvin Vettori has been involved in a pre-fight wardrobe malfunction. Ahead of UFC 263: Israel Adesanya vs. Vettori 2, 'The Italian Dream' wore his shorts backwards during the photo shoot, because of which fans trolled him.

Most recently, in an interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, Vettori opened up about the hilarious viral backwards shorts incident and said:

"That s**t was funny… I put them on wrong for a little bit so I guess you know."

Check out Marvin Vettori's comments below:

