Paulo Costa's coach sends a message to Dana White amid pay dispute with the UFC

Paulo Costa recently made headlines by dropping out of a potential matchup with Jared Cannonier due to a lack of financial compensation. Now his coach, Eric Albarracin, has spoken about the situation surrounding the Brazilian middleweight.

Albarracin issued a response to comments made by Dana White in a recent interview. The UFC president stated that if Costa had wanted the kind of money he was requesting, he should have followed a similar path to Youtubers such as Jake and Logan Paul.

"You should've started a YouTube channel when you were f****** 13 years old and built your name up and everything else and you could have had the fight," said White.

Coach Eric Albarracin responds to White's comments about Paulo Costa

Speaking to MMA Fighting on SBN at the Bellator 260 media day, Albarracin was asked his thoughts on the situation surrounding between Paulo Costa and the UFC. Albarracin had the following to say:

"Well you know, Dana White. Thanks, Dana. Duly noted. It might be time to change Paulo's nickname from 'The Eraser' to Logan Paulo Costa. You know he does have a YouTube channel, Paulo Costa Borrachina. There's a video on there that's got over six point one million views. So he's giving us the formula and we're gonna take it. Paulo might be front row sitting there at UFC 263."

What's next for Paulo Costa?

Whether Paulo Costa's career as a YouTuber ever truly takes off or not, the immediate question is who he will face next. Cannonier has already been rebooked to face Kelvin Gastelum following after Costa dropped out of the fight.

Fellow middleweights Darren Till and Derek Brunson are also scheduled to fight while the 185-lbs champion, Israel Adesanya will take on Marvin Vettori at UFC 263. The only other top-five fighter who doesn't have a fight booked is Robert Whittaker. However, he has already been promised the winner of Adesanya vs. Vettori.

This does leave Costa in a somewhat awkward position. However, there is one man who would love to get his hands on Costa, sixth-ranked middleweight Jack Hermansson.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Hermansson revealed that Costa is one of his dream matchups.

"I would love to fight Paulo Costa," said Hermansson. He's a super-powerful striker. I'd need to be smart, make sure I don't get hit and hit him as much as I can. Probably take him down, do my thing on the ground. That shit works on everybody. There's not a man in the world that can be under me and be comfortable and that includes him."

