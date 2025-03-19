Paulo Costa shares four-word reaction to viral AI meme of Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa has built a reputation as one of the funniest fighters in the promotion with his social media posts. Interestingly, even Costa couldn't handle a viral AI meme of the UFC 311 main event between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.

Ad

The Russian fighter won the fight via unanimous decision and the most impactful moment of the bout came at the end of the second round. The Russian fighter caught his Brazilian opponent with punches, staggering 'Poatan'.

A fan on X [@OptionsTrigger] used AI to alter the sequence. In the recreated version, Pereira drove off on a dirtbike inside the octagon after being staggered by Ankalaev, who held up a placard that read 'Chama die'.

Ad

Trending

Costa re-shared the meme, with a four-word reaction, writing:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Guys please stop this."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Interestingly, the fan's tweet had come up in the comments section of Alex Pereira's recent social media post, promoting Stake, an Australian-Curacaoan online gambling company.

After UFC 313, both Pereira and Ankalaev had expressed interest in a rematch. UFC CEO Dana White also hinted the same.

As for Paulo Costa, the former middleweight title challenger presently doesn't have a fight lined up. Nonetheless, Costa has been active on social media calling out fellow contenders in the division. The 33-year-old last fought at UFC 302, losing to Sean Strickland via split decision.

Ad

Paulo Costa drops 3-word reaction to Alex Pereira's huge milestone

Alex Pereira has frequently collaborated with popular MMA content creator Nina-Marie Daniele. Interestingly, a section of fans have blamed Pereria's loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 for a hilarious curse associated with the content creator.

Nonetheless, a video of Daniele and Pereira recently crossed 100,000,000 views, which she shared on social media. Paulo Costa took notice and applauded her with a three-word comment.

Ad

"Good job Nina!" Costa wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Daniele thanked Costa for the kind gesture, replying:

"Thank you Paulo."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the praise from Costa, things haven't been going well for Danielle. After rumors of the 'Nina-Drama' curse began to heat up, the content creator hilariously urged Marvin Vettori to sign a liability waiver.

'The Italian Dream' jokingly asserted Daniele was to be blamed if he ever lost to Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 104. Unfortunately, Vettori lost the fight, making fans criticize her more.

For context, Daniele had been blamed by a section of fans for Arman Tsarukyan withdrawing from UFC 311, Sean Strickland's loss at UFC 312, long before the end of Pereira's title run at light heavyweight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.