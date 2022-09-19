If you don’t hate this baby you’re a weird person - Paulo Costa shuts down fan who asks if he's scared of Hasbulla

Paulo Costa silenced a fan on Twitter who questioned the Brazilian on whether he's scared of internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov. Costa referred to the Russian, who suffers from a rare genetic condition called Growth Hormone deficiency.

19-year-old Russian content creator Hasbulla has turned into a global phenomenon through his jovial and cheerful content. Netizens are fans of the training workout spoofs that the Russian, also popularly known as 'Mini Khabib', regularly posts.

𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜 🇵🇸 @stiopic_ 🏻 Hasbulla training at Nurmagomedov School of MMA Hasbulla training at Nurmagomedov School of MMA ✊🏻 https://t.co/7igRG9VbxH

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa, meanwhile, has emerged as quite the 'Tweleb' himself in recent times. He has developed a loyal fan base through his sardonic content and rib-tickling memes.

When a fan asked Costa on Twitter whether he was afraid of Hasbulla, the Brazilian shut down the fan by saying that it would be weird if people didn't hate the Russian:

"If u don’t hate this baby you’re a weird peoples. Good night.''

Paulo Costa returned to winning ways with a victory over former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. 'The Eraser' has been rallying for a fight against welterweight behemoth Khamzat Chimaev ever since their run-in during the fight-week of UFC 279.

Paulo Costa reveals why undefeated welterweight Khamzat Chimaev will avoid a fight with him

Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev have been at loggerheads over some mocking remarks made by the Brazilian. Costa vocalized his support for Nate Diaz ahead of his originally scheduled bout against Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279.

'Borrachinha' labeled the Chechen a 'gourmet gangster', and the situation escalated when they encountered each other at the UFC Performance Institute.

The MMA Media @The_MMA_Media



Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev having an argument at the UFC PI. Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev having an argument at the UFC PI.😳 https://t.co/mE3sBL1DgK

Costa is actively campaigning for a fight with Chimaev, now that his coach has hinted at a potential move to middleweight after 'Borz' missed weight by 7.5 lbs.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Costa claimed that while he would like to fight Chimaev, the 28-year-old fighter will do everything in his capacity to avoid a fight with the Brazilian:

“I’d like [to fight Chimaev] but I don’t really think this will happen because he avoids fighting me. He doesn’t want to fight. He just wants to fight small guys, smaller than him, you know? And guys who have no wrestling, no takedown defense, have no power to f*** him up.''

Costa added that Chimaev cherry picks his opponent by fighting the smaller guys:

“The guy wants to fight Kevin Holland, small guys, Gilbert Burns. And I appreciate those guys, Gilbert and Holland, but he chooses who he wants to fight.”

Watch the interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far