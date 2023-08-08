PFL CEO Peter Murray breaks silence on Francis Ngannou bagging Tyson Fury fight right after signing with the promotion

PFL CEO Peter Murray has opened up about Francis Ngannou securing a boxing match against Tyson Fury soon after signing with the MMA organization.

In January 2023, it was confirmed that then-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou didn't re-sign with the UFC organization. The 36-year-old Cameroonian-French fighter was released from the UFC and stripped of the heavyweight title. In May 2023, it was revealed that Ngannou's signed a lucrative contract with the PFL, which also permits him to compete in boxing.

On that note, it was recently announced that the long-awaited dream matchup between Ngannou and reigning WBC heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury would materialize soon. Ngannou will make his boxing debut against 'The Gypsy King' in a 10-round non-title professional boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 28th, 2023.

The Ngannou-Fury boxing match's announcement has generated considerable buzz in the combat sports world. Nevertheless, many have expressed concern regarding the delay in Ngannou's much-awaited PFL debut, which will likely transpire in March 2024.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, PFL CEO Peter Murray discussed the same and suggested that the PFL supports Ngannou's dream of competing in boxing. Murray stated:

"In signing Francis earlier this year, we were very supportive in Francis' career as an elite fighter in both MMA and boxing... We're providing that level of flexibility so that Francis can take on the sport of boxing -- which has always been a dream of his. We think he'll be an exceptional two-sport athlete."

Furthermore, he alluded to the fact that Francis Ngannou will compete in the PFL's new PPV 'super fight' division. Murray asserted:

"We're excited for the Tyson Fury fight, and we're even more excited for Francis to return to the MMA cage in the early part of next year in his debut with the PFL... And that will be the first fight in the PFL's super-fight division event, and there'll be more details to come on the opponent and the location."

ESPN @espn WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will box former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, sources tell @MikeCoppinger. pic.twitter.com/EhJ6J7n7sj

Mike Tyson reveals first impression of Francis Ngannou after joining his team

Boxing legend 'Iron' Mike Tyson recently joined Francis Ngannou in his training camp and will be a part of the MMA fighter's corner for his upcoming boxing match against Tyson Fury. 'Iron' has long been one of Ngannou's idols and friends. Ngannou recently indicated that he's honored to have Tyson help him prepare for his maiden boxing bout.

Mike Tyson spoke to ESPN's First Take and insinuated that despite the disparity in boxing experience, Francis Ngannou will be a more challenging fight than anyone thinks for 'The Gypsy King'. Noting that they're going to give everything Ngannou has to the upcoming boxing showdown, Tyson said:

“He’s had many professional fights, but he’s never experienced a professional boxing match. But by working with him yesterday, he has the aptitude, and I see a good future in this life. It’s not going to be as one-sided as people think it is."

Catch Tyson's comments below: