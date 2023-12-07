PFL makes special provision for Jake Paul to help train for MMA debut

The PFL has seemingly made a special provision for Jake Paul to help him train for his long-awaited MMA debut.

Since his professional boxing debut in January 2020, Paul has amassed a pro boxing record of 7-1. Thus far, 'The Problem Child's' lone defeat is a split decision loss against undefeated UK boxer Tommy Fury.

Besides, Jake Paul's most recent professional boxing bout witnessed his return to the win column, as he dominantly defeated former UFC fighter Nate Diaz in the latter's boxing debut. The YouTuber-turned-boxer bested Diaz via unanimous decision in their high-profile showdown back in August 2023.

During the in-ring interviews after their boxing match, both Paul and Diaz expressed their interest in a rematch, possibly in the sport of MMA. However, their much-discussed potential MMA rematch hasn't materialized yet.

Regardless, the consensus is that Paul could make his professional MMA debut in the PFL organization in 2024. Earlier this year, it was announced that the 26-year-old signed a multi-year contract with the PFL. He's expected to compete in the PFL's special pay-per-view division, i.e., the PFL 'Super Fight Division.'

In a recent interview with Mail Sport, PFL's Senior Vice President James Frewin addressed multiple topics, including Jake Paul's highly-anticipated MMA debut. Highlighting that a PFL smart cage has been set up in Paul's gym, he indicated that the YouTuber could compete in his maiden MMA bout in the PFL soon. Frewin stated:

"Jake is also, as you know, a PFL athlete. He's an unbelievable ambassador for the sport. He's an advocate for the professionalization of this sport and taking better care of the athletes."

He added:

"We put a PFL smart cage in his gym just a few weeks ago, so he's training very hard. He's obviously got boxing on his agenda coming up in a couple of weeks and PFL will always be in his corner for that. And then there'll be an announcement on date very soon."

Jake Paul's next combat sports contest is scheduled to be a boxing match against Andre August on December 15, 2023.

Expand Tweet

Jake Paul MMA debut: PFL founder's business proposal to Nate Diaz for fighting 'The Problem Child'

While MMA legend Nate Diaz has been dismissive of potentially facing Jake Paul in an MMA bout in the PFL, the YouTuber has called for the fight to take place in 2024. As seen in Paul's tweet below, a tweet that he made last month (November 2023), he insinuated that Diaz was making excuses to avoid fighting him in the PFL.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, in a recent edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, PFL founder Donn Davis made an offer to Nate Diaz. He opined that the PFL is willing to promote a Paul-Diaz MMA bout, adding that Diaz would receive a $15 million payday for it. Davis said:

"'Here’s $15 million, here’s Jake, we have all the infrastructure at PFL, and we’re easy to work with.' Dink. The light’s on."

Check out Davis' comments below:

Expand Tweet