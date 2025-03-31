Photos: Paddy Pimblett shares heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute with first family photo after twins' arrival

Paddy Pimblett posted several photos to honor his wife for her first Mother's Day in the United Kingdom. In April 2024, Pimblett, the No. 12-ranked UFC lightweight, extended his family when his wife, Laura Pimblett, gave birth to twin daughters, Betsy and Margot.

Earlier today, 'The Baddy' celebrated his wife's first Mother's Day, which was celebrated on March 30 in the United Kingdom and on different dates in other countries worldwide.

Pimblett posted several photos on Instagram of his wife with their daughters with the following caption:

"Happy first Mother’s Day to the best mum in the world ❤️ Betsy and Margot don’t know how lucky they are ❤️"

Check out the photos posted by Paddy Pimblett celebrating Mother's Day below:

Pimblett's photos on Instagram

Michael Chandler claims he's "not afraid" of Paddy Pimblett's jiu-jitsu ahead of their upcoming fight

On April 12, Paddy Pimblett looks to extend his UFC record to 7-0 against his toughest challenge yet, No. 7-ranked Michael Chandler.

Pimblett and Chandler are scheduled to clash in the UFC 314 co-main event, which goes down inside the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

'The Baddy' has won three of his UFC appearances by submission, including a first-round triangle choke against King Green last time out.

During an interview with Helen Yee, Chandler had this to say about Pimblett's submission skills:

"I think, if anything, you can roll back the tape from the last fight [against Charles Oliveira]. I just went 25 minutes with the world's most decorated BJJ guy in the UFC, who has the record for most submission wins in the UFC."

Chandler followed up saying:

"So, I'm not afraid of being submitted. I'm not afraid of Paddy's jiu-jitsu. I think he's skilled in the jiu-jitsu area, but, you know, we'll see. When I shoot in for a takedown, pick guys up, and put them down, they usually don't land in good positions where they are able to catch a submission."

Chandler has only been submitted once in his 32-fight professional MMA career, a rear-naked choke defeat against Dustin Poirier in November 2022 (UFC 281).

Chandler plans to extend his UFC record to 3-4 by halting Pimblett's momentum on April 12.

Check out Michael Chandler's comments starting below (5:15):

