"Love me or hate me they’ll wanna see me fight" - New UFC signing Paddy Pimblett believes even his haters want to watch him compete

New UFC signing Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett believes even his haters will want to watch him compete for the promotion.

Pimblett, a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, looks set to join the ranks of the UFC’s prestigious lightweight division moving forward.

Pimblett steps up

The news of his signing came in the wake of his final win in Cage Warriors - a submission triumph over Davide Martinez.

Ever since it was announced that he’d be swapping the yellow gloves of CW for the black gloves of the UFC, Pimblett has wasted no time whatsoever in marketing himself on social media.

In his most recent tweet, he made it clear that he thinks everyone will want to tune in and watch him compete.

Love me or hate me they’ll wanna see me fight 😉👌🏻🤗 https://t.co/aoDtkFvFir — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) March 31, 2021

“Love me or hate me they’ll wanna see me fight.”

Pimblett is best known for being one of the most popular combat sports stars to come out of Liverpool in the last few years. His signing comes after the likes of Darren Till and Molly McCann also made noise in the UFC as prominent Scousers.

The truth of the matter right now is that nobody can say for sure, one way or the other, what kind of a run Pimblett will have in the big leagues.

Advertisement

There’s no denying some of the skills he’s been able to exhibit in Cage Warriors in the past, but he also has a few losses on his record.

The 155 pound division features some of the scariest fighters the UFC has on their roster and you could argue it’s also the most stacked. Alas, “The Baddy” isn’t the type of chap who would back down from a challenge - instead, he’ll walk right into the fire in an attempt to prove his doubters wrong.

That’s the attitude you need in order to succeed at the highest level in mixed martial arts and that’s what we’ve consistently seen from him in Cage Warriors. Through all of his adversity and canceled fights, he’s still had a smile on his face and thousands of fans chanting his name.

That’s what we call star power.