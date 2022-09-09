"Please update this as a failed attempt" - Kevin Holland claims he "didn't feel a thing" in Khamzat Chimaev altercation

Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev reportedly started a backstage altercation which resulted in the cancelation of the UFC 279 pre-fight presser. According to a follow-up report from Ariel Helwani, Holland was push-kicked in the chest by 'Borz'.

As per Helwani, Chimaev kicked Holland due to resentment over recent comments from 'Trailblazer'. However, Holland appears to refute this, claiming to have felt nothing during the altercation. 'Trailblazer' also urged for it to be recorded as a "failed attempt" by Chimaev. The 29-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"That’s weird I didn’t feel a thing. UFCStatsBot please update this as a failed attempt via Chimaev."

Kevin Holland @Trailblaze2top

please update this as a failed attempt via Chimaev.



Khamzat Chimaev push kicked Holland in the chest. Chimaev was reacting to things Holland has said recently and it set him off, I'm told. Once that was broken up the Chimaev-Diaz part of the story popped off and then the bottles started flying. More info coming in.

The UFC 279 presser started with a lengthy delay, with only Holland and his opponent Daniel Rodriguez making an appearance. UFC President Dana White initially said that fighters would be brought out in pairs of two but eventually canceled the presser amidst boos from the crowd. Helwani previously reported that the scuffle was started by Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev, but died down before it was further escalated by the arrival of Nate Diaz and his team.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Here’s the full story regarding why the UFC 279 press conference was canceled before it started. Here’s the full story regarding why the UFC 279 press conference was canceled before it started. https://t.co/adIIQfKFXW

Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev traded barbs on social media ahead of the UFC 279 presser

Khamzat Chimaev recently had a heated run-in with Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute. Weighing in on the incident, Kevin Holland echoed Costa's sentiments that Chimaev put on a show for the cameras.

Responding to Holland's comments, Chimaev claimed to have slapped 'Trailblazer' outside a hotel once and asked if he wanted another. 'Borz' wrote:

"Did you forget that last slap I gave you at the hotel? Do you want one more?!"

This prompted a response from Holland, who claimed that Chimaev's alleged slap was more like a middle-schooler's push. According to the middleweight prospect, 'Borz' even tried to fist bump him later as an act of apology. Holland wrote:

"Slap, lol. Boy, you pushed [me] like you're in middle school then ran to your corners. Not to mention, you tried for a fist bump me to say sorry. You're [lying] kid."

While the exact details remain murky, everyone has reportedly escaped the recent backstage brawl without serious injuries. Dana White and MMA fans are hoping that UFC 279 goes down smoothly on Saturday night.

