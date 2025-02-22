"Poirier by TKO," "10-8 Poirier" - Fans react to Dustin Poirier's savage four-word response to X user asking for hot sauce

Dustin Poirier recently received a request from an X user concerning his hot sauce product. The veteran MMA fighter issued a rather stinging response to the request, which soon elicited a variety of reactions from netizens.

Poirier is a former interim UFC lightweight champion who has extensively competed in the world's premier MMA organization for many years. The Louisianian has also tried his hand in the entrepreneurial realm, with one of his prominent ventures being his Louisiana-style hot sauce brand.

The American fighter first announced his hot sauce brand in late 2020 and has consistently promoted it in the ensuing years. On that note, some of his fans sometimes request him to send them his hot sauce products. In the same vein, an X user recently wrote:

"I want some hot sauce"

Poirier issued the following four-word response:

"You ain't getting sh**"

The fan later responded to Poirier's X post by indicating that they liked the UFC fighter, which is why they wouldn't react aggressively to Poirier's post. Several netizens seemed surprised by 'The Diamond' shutting down the fan who'd simply requested for his hot sauce.

Alternatively, some fans appeared to hail the UFC lightweight staple for his ruthless jibe at the X user. One commenter wrote:

"10-8 Poirier"

Meanwhile, some observers alluded to the recent incident wherein Poirier's X account was reportedly hacked. They jested that he'd probably once again claim that his account was hacked again. Another fan looked to draw parallels between Poirier's seemingly hostile X post against the fan and American hip-hop icon Kanye West's behavior.

A netizen questioned why Poirier was mean to a fan who'd merely asked for his hot sauce:

"Damn Dustin why would you be mean to a fan who wants some of your famous hotsauce"

Moreover, some commenters supported Poirier regardless. An X user hailed his savage response and wrote:

"Poirier by TKO"

Check out more reactions below:

MMA personality Nina-Marie Daniele was left teary-eyed by Dustin Poirier's hot sauce

Dustin Poirier has maintained that his next fight would likely be the last of his professional MMA career. The 36-year-old recently affirmed that he'll retire after his final fight in the UFC, which might come in New Orleans, Louisiana, at a UFC pay-per-view (PPV) this summer.

Poirier has often implied that he's long been consolidating himself outside the realm of professional combat sports competition for the inevitable transition a fighter goes through after retirement. His hot sauce business is regarded as an important element in his journey after MMA. Like many other MMA personalities, Nina-Marie Daniele was a vocal supporter of his hot sauce products.

In 2024, the UFC interviewer and content creator got teary-eyed while trying the spicy and moderately spicy hot sauces from Poirier's range of products. Taking to X, she posted a video of herself savoring the sauces and wrote:

"Dustin Porier makes some spicy a** hot sauce LMAO! The KO Edition has a kick to it... delicious but spicy AF! Highly recommend the Creole Maple sauce!!!! @DustinPoirier @Heatonist"

Check out her post below:

