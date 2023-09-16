"Preparing for that Dillon Brooks encounter" - NBA champ trains with Alexander Volkanovski, fans amped

Alexander Volkanovski is a known fan of the NBA team Denver Nuggets, who most recently won the NBA finals against the Miami Heat.

Over the years, 'The Great' has interacted with the basketball team several times, and he has become good friends with one of their star players, point guard Jamal Murray.

Murray accompanied Alexander Volkanovski to his most recent fight against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290, which 'The Great' won via third-round TKO. The Denver Nuggets point guard has also shown Volkanovski the basics on the basketball court, and it seems that 'The Great' has now returned the favor.

Alexander Volkanovski recently took to Instagram to share pictures of his training session with Jamal Murray, and wrote:

"Get it in Champ!"

See the post below:

Footage of the two champions training MMA got fans excited, with some even poking fun at Jamal Murray's trash-talk with Houston Rockets player Dillon Brooks last season.

See the fan reactions below:

"Preparing for that Dillon Brooks encounter."

"Damn I already know Jamal is gonna be waiting for a Dillon brooks to cop those hands"

"The weirdest most random but greatest duo"

"he’s always at the fights and with volk dudes gonna switch careers and start fighting lmfao"

"Champs!!!"

"That’s hype whaddddup mal"

"The greatest, always"

"Kitchener stand up!!"

"Victory is assured"

"Most random collab ever"

Screenshot of fan reactions to Volkanovski training with Jamal Murray

Sean O'Malley believes he could knock out Alexander Volkanovski

Sean O'Malley is fresh off his career-best performance against Aljamain Sterling in the main event of UFC 292 last month. 'Sugar' captured the bantamweight title in emphatic fashion after knocking out 'Funk Master' in the second round.

O'Malley has an unusually large frame for a bantamweight fighter, standing at almost six feet tall. While 'Sugar' doesn't have the biggest muscle mass, he is by no means a weak fighter.

Given the physical attributes that Sean O'Malley possesses, a potential move up to featherweight in the future would be feasible. It seems that 'Sugar' already has an ideal opponent in mind for his debut at 145 pounds, none other than division great and current champion Alexander Volkanovski.

O'Malley recently shared his thoughts on a possible featherweight clash with Volkanovski on The BrO'Malley Show:

"I'm not saying I wouldn't fight Volk, I'm just being very honest. He would be a very, very difficult fight. Do I believe I could knock him out? 100%. I believe I can knock out anybody around 135, 145 [pounds]. 155, that'd be a little tougher, I'd need to put on some [weight]. But Volk is a very difficult fight, I'm not saying I would never fight him. I'm just saying that's not what I want next. I don't know, maybe a year, maybe two years."

Watch the video below from 44:50: