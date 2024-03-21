Raquel Pennington expects a "different" phone call if Kayla Harrison wins at UFC 300, but she doesn't "find it fair"

Raquel Pennington recently asserted that Kayla Harrison must prove her mettle at the highest level of competition to earn a title shot.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka is preparing for her promotional debut against former champion Holly Holm in a bantamweight clash set for April 13 at UFC 300 in Las Vegas, Nevada. With Harrison's esteemed reputation and accomplishments, the reigning 135-pound champion wouldn't be surprised if a victory over Holm elevated the former PFL women's lightweight titleholder to No. 1 contender status.

During a recent interview with LowKick MMA, 'Rocky' expressed her belief that her first title defense should be against Julianna Pena. However, Pennington acknowledged the UFC's tendency to prioritize fighters with notable names:

"It’s tough because the UFC does business how they want to do business. Obviously, you have Kayla Harrison, who just signed up for the UFC. They do have a habit of when someone has a big name, they like to fast-track them. So I wouldn’t be surprised after UFC 300 next month if Kayla wins if a phone call is a lot different after that fight.

She added:

"But we’ll see. For me, I think it’s Julianna. Just from having to grind from the bottom up, never being handed anything, there’s a lot of women in this division who have been busting their ass for years upon years, and they’re wanting opportunities. I do not find it fair. I get the business aspect of it."

Check out Raquel Pennington's comments below (18:24):

Harrison is coming off a unanimous decision victory in her last bout against Aspen Ladd at the PFL World Championship in November 2023. She currently holds a 16-1 professional MMA record.

Kayla Harrison talks about challenges of cutting weight for her UFC 300 debut

For her octagon debut against Holly Holm at UFC 300, Kayla Harrison will need to make weight at 136 pounds, a significant 20-pound reduction from her tenure as a two-time PFL women's lightweight champion. The 33-year-old Ohio native has encountered considerable doubts regarding her capability to meet this weight requirement.

During a Q&A session ahead of UFC 300, Harrison delved into the hurdles she encounters while managing the demanding weight-cutting process. She elaborated on her reliance on a team of experts and expressed confidence in their assistance to ensure she meets the bantamweight limit when stepping onto the scale:

"Do I look OK? I look in shape? I’m coming for a UFC title, so f**king come hell or high water, 135, here I come. Well, really, bantamweight became a reality and is going to become a reality on April 12. Yes, it’s a sacrifice. Yes, it sucks I miss pizza, I miss cookies, I miss brownies, but I do believe that UFC gold will be worth it."

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments below (0:52):