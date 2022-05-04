"My guys missed me so much" - Reinier de Ridder returns to home gym Combat Brothers

Reinier de Ridder recently returned home and went straight back to his gym, Combat Brothers. Upon his return, he picked up and slammed two of his teammates repeatedly before sharing the moment with fans on social media.

In the caption of his latest Instagram post, the ONE double champion wrote:

"My guys missed me so much"

De Ridder has had a very busy schedule recently. In his most recent outing in an MMA bout, the double champion defended his middleweight title against reigning welterweight champion Kiamrian Abbasov in February. He dominated the fight and finished his opponent via submission in round three.

A month later, he took on Andre Galvao in a submission grappling match. Galvao is an all-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu great. He has captured dozens of world titles in grappling, but was held to a draw against de Ridder at ONE X. 'The Dutch Knight' has issued numerous callouts for his next bout.

After some much-needed time off, the ONE double champion has returned to his home gym. The other two gentlemen in the above video are Jan 'Q-Bomb' Quaeyhaegens and Tonny Van Dijk. Quaeyhaegens competes in Cage Warriors and is riding a three-fight stoppage win streak. Van Dijk is a professional Dutch MMA fighter who has not competed since 2019.

Reinier de Ridder discusses potential bouts against Arjan Bhullar, Israel Adesanya

Reinier de Ridder has captured titles at middleweight and light heavyweight. Additionally, he defeated the welterweight champion in his latest MMA outing. He is now targeting the heavyweight strap, calling out reigning champion Arjan Bhullar and interim titleholder Anatoly Malykhin.

In his post-fight interview with the media after ONE X, de Ridder explained his intentions:

"Give me Bhullar. If they don't want to do it at heavyweight, if he doesn't want to do it at heavyweight, I'll put my belt on the line. Let's do it at light heavyweight... Historic thing to get three belts... Bhullar is the one, he's the champ, he's the real champ. Otherwise, [Anatoly] Malykhin is there as well. But, Bhullar is my main focus."

In an effort to collect as many belts as possible, Reinier de Ridder has also called out UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. In an interview with ONE Championship, he explained:

“I think that's one of the easiest middleweight fights for me. Because in the open space, he just gets taken down very easily. Those two takedowns Jan [Blachowicz] made were alright, but they weren't the most technical I've ever seen in my life. He defends very well against the cage. He's got a lot of good tools with his whizzers, with his under hooks, he pushes the head nicely and he does well against the cage. A big base. But in the open space, he almost has no takedown defense at all."

He further added:

"And in the stand up, he is my size, so he has almost identically my range. I think he's a bit shorter than I am, so I wouldn't fear him in the stand up either.”

