Renato Moicano hilariously takes jab at Joe Biden after being banned to comment on YouTube

Renato Moicano took a slight jab at Joe Biden while complaining about being temporarily banned on YouTube.

Over the past two years, Moicano has become a fan-favorite for his thrilling fighting style and outgoing personality. The 34-year-old Brazilian tends to keep his fanbase updated with hilarious messages on Twitter, which recently happened regarding a short-term YouTube suspension:

“I can’t answer comments for a day… YouTube ban me to comment because a mf was saying he would beat me in a fight and I said his a b**** sorry guys not replying until tomorrow #welcome #bidenadministration #usa”

Moicano made his UFC debut in December 2014 with a professional MMA record of 8-0-1. He quickly emerged as a potential future contender with three consecutive wins. However, at UFC 214, the Brazilian suffered a minor setback when he was submitted by Brian Ortega in the third round.

Between 2018 and 2020, Moicano won three out of six fights against top-tier competition. In 2021, he took a minor step back in competition, leading to his recent emergence as a potential future title contender.

After back-to-back submission wins against Jai Herbert and Alexander Hernandez, the fighter had his momentum halted when he lost a unanimous decision against Rafael dos Anjos.

The 34-year-old last fought in November 2022, submitting Brad Riddell in the first round and plans to continue climbing the UFC lightweight rankings later this year.

What’s next for Renato Moicano in the UFC?

Renato Moicano is the number thirteen-ranked UFC lightweight. He was scheduled to fight the number eight Arman Tsarukyan on April 29, but suffered a knee injury, forcing him to headline UFC Fight Night 223 and potentially climb the rankings.

Depending on who he fights and how he wins, Moicano could be two or three wins away from a title shot. Luckily, the Brazilian fan-favorite has capitalized on short-notice opportunities in the past.

Only time will tell what’s next for Moicano in the UFC. In the meantime, the 34-year-old will continue evolving in training and working on his new podcast called “The Money Moicano Podcast.”

Watch Renato Moicano submit Brad Riddell at UFC 281 below:

MMA PROPAGANDE 👊🇫🇷 @MMAPropagande Renato Moicano domine debout comme au sol Brad Riddell et le soumet au 1er round. 9ème victoire a L'UFC pour lui. Moicano est vraiment à prendre au sérieux. Il faisait parti du top 10 en FW, il fera parti du top 10 en LW.

Inquiet pour Riddell, 3 défaites de suite. Renato Moicano domine debout comme au solBrad Riddell et le soumet au 1er round. 9ème victoire a L'UFC pour lui. Moicano est vraiment à prendre au sérieux. Il faisait parti du top 10 en FW, il fera parti du top 10 en LW.Inquiet pour Riddell, 3 défaites de suite. #UFC281 🇧🇷 Renato Moicano domine debout comme au sol 🇳🇿 Brad Riddell et le soumet au 1er round. 9ème victoire a L'UFC pour lui. Moicano est vraiment à prendre au sérieux. Il faisait parti du top 10 en FW, il fera parti du top 10 en LW. Inquiet pour Riddell, 3 défaites de suite. #UFC281 https://t.co/8VNcJ58PTA

