Robert Whittaker called out by surging middleweight contender who is unbeaten in the UFC: "But remember I never lost in Vegas"

A surging UFC middleweight contender has set his sights on former divisional champion Robert Whittaker. The middleweight prospect has made his case for a potential clash at UFC 317 during International Fight Week.

The fighter in focus is Caio Borralho, who boasts an unbeaten UFC record. He believes he has earned a shot at the division’s elite and wants to test his skills against the former UFC middleweight champion.

The 'Fighting Nerds' standout has been on an impressive seven-fight winning streak in the UFC. He recently secured a unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier.

Borralho took to X to call out Whittaker in a series of X posts and wrote:

"UFC 317 LAS VEGAS! That’s the perfect date @robwhittakermma. Let’s go? But remember, I never lost in Vegas! 6 fights, 6 wins! This is my place!"

He added:

"Hey @robwhittakermma, stop calling guys ahead of you in the rankings after you lose a fight, bro! Let’s fight UFC 317, June 29, on International Fight Week! What do you think? What do you all fans think?"

Check out Caio Borralho's X posts below:

Whittaker is coming off a loss to Khamzat Chimaev, his second loss in last five octagon outings. With recent wins over Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov, he remains one of the division’s most dangerous fighters. However, Borralho believes it’s time for a fresh challenge and sees himself as the rightful opponent for Whittaker’s next fight.

Robert Whittaker warns Magomed Ankalaev ahead of his clash against Alex Pereira at UFC 313

Robert Whittaker has cautioned Magomed Ankalaev about Alex Pereira's explosiveness ahead of their clash at UFC 313.

Pereira enters the fight banking on the strength of a four-fight knockout streak against top contenders in the division. Ankalaev seemingly has the wrestling pedigree to challenge Pereira.

However, Whittaker has warned that if he doesn't use it immediately, it might seal his fate in the bout. Speaking about the fight on the MMArcade podcast, Whittaker said:

"If Ankalaev doesn’t drop level with him within like the first three minutes, I don’t think he makes it out of the first round. I don’t want to be striking with that guy, period. He hits like a truck. He’s very comfortable and confident standing. So, yeah, you have to get him on his back in that first round. Pereira brings a definitive X element into the game.”

