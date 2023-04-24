Robert Whittaker compares his "ultimate gatekeeper" status with Max Holloway

Robert Whittaker is one of the most complete MMA fighters in the world, and it would be fair to say that without Israel Adesanya, he would still be the middleweight champion.

Whittaker moved from welterweight to middleweight in 2014 after suffering a loss to Stephen Thompson. Since his debut at 185 pounds at UFC Fight Night 43, 'The Reaper' has only lost to one middleweight in 15 fights.

Featherweight legend Max Holloway appears to be in a similar predicament to Whittaker. Since 2014, 'Blessed' has only lost to Volkanovski, albeit on three occasions.

Both men have beaten every fighter in the division, except the champion, and Robert Whittaker recently compared the similarities between 'gatekeeper status' and Max Holloway's.

"It's hard, where does [Holloway] go [from here]? He's taken the same approach as I am, which is kind of all he can do. The ultimate gatekeeper, me and him."

Robert Whittaker is 4-1 in his last five, with a lone defeat to Adesanya, while his four wins came against Marvin Vettori, Darren Till, Kelvin Gastelum and Jared Cannonier.

Max Holloway is 3-2 in his last five, with two defeats coming against Alexander Volkanovski, while his three wins have come against Yair Rodriguez, Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen.

Alex Pereira shares thoughts on Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis

Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis are set to battle at UFC 290 to determine Israel Adesanya's next opponent.

Adesanya reclaimed the middleweight title in emphatic fashion against Alex Pereira after knocking out the Brazilian in round two of their clash at UFC 287. 'The Last Stylebender' issued a callout directed at Du Plessis following his win, and it appears that the UFC were listening.

Dana White announced several big fights last week, but arguably none bigger than Whittaker vs. Du Plessis.

'Stillknocks' is currently No.6 in the middleweight rankings, and a win over No.2 ranked Whittaker would be the most impressive of the South African's career.

But former champion Alex Pereira, who recently announced that he would be moving to light heavyweight, believes it will be an easy fight for Whittaker.

"Easy money for @robwhittakermma !!!"

