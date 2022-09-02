"I don't know if it's a good thing" - Robert Whittaker explains why Marvin Vettori having a strong chin is "a bonus in some ways"

Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori will face off at UFC Paris, with the matchup serving as the co-main event. The two fighters are currently the No.1-ranked and No.2-ranked middleweights, respectively.

In a recent appearance, Whittaker stated that he believes he will have an advantage when the two face off because of Vettori's ability and willingness to take strikes.

Robert Whittaker is a former middleweight champion who hasn't lost a fight to anyone but current champion Israel Adesanya in over eight years. Interestingly, even Marvin Vettori hasn't lost to anyone except 'The Last Stylebender' in nearly six years. In that time period, both fighters have lost to Adesanya twice.

Speaking at the official media day for the event, Whittaker stated that his opponent's ability to take punches is almost a bonus for him (starting at the 4:56 mark):

"All that means that I get to hit him more. It's a bonus in some ways. I don't know if it's a good thing being able to take that many shots when someone's throwing them. I'm happy though, I'm happy for the challenge. He's got a hard head and I've been working on my one-two so I look to put that to test."

While Whittaker will surely be looking for a finish, it should be noted that no fighter has ever finished Vettori. Through 12 UFC fights, Vettori has never even been knocked down despite taking nearly 700 significant strikes.

His most recent fight against Paulo Costa put his strength on display as Vettori took over 160 significant strikes without being knocked down. Whittaker will look to be the first, as he has been focused on punching harder in his training for the fight.

Watch Robert Whittaker's full media day appearance below:

Israel Adesanya gives his prediction for Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori

Israel Adesanya is the current middleweight champion. He has also defeated both Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori twice so he is familiar with both fighters. He doesn't believe that the fight will be exciting, as he believes he knows who will emerge victorious.

While Adesanya may feel that Whittaker will win, anything can happen in mixed martial arts, as we saw at UFC 278. Having defeated both fighters on two separate occasions, 'The Last Stylebender' has insight into both, however all it takes is one moment.

Another former middleweight champion, Michael Bisping, believes that this fight will have no impact on the title picture if 'The Last Stylebender' retains his belt at UFC 281.

Bisping stated that regardless of the outcome, neither Whittaker nor Vettori will find it easy to secure a third matchup with the current champion at the moment.

'The Count' added that the two fighters taking this fight with such a high-risk and low-reward certainly deserve everyone's respect. Adesanya has beaten nearly the entire middleweight division already, so even if he retains his belt, perhaps a dominant performance might be enough to get Whittaker or Vettori a trilogy matchup.

