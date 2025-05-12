Robert Whittaker hilariously questions Belal Muhammad's city of residence after UFC 315 title loss: "Gotta be careful of what you say, right?"

Robert Whittaker took a playful jab at Belal Muhammad after the 36-year-old's title loss at UFC 315. Whittaker brought up Muhammad’s bold pre-fight claim that he wouldn’t leave Montreal without the belt.

Whittaker was blown away by Jack Della Maddalena’s performance and called the main event clash a "stellar scrap." What stood out to Whittaker most was Della Maddalena's ability to dominate the mid-range and mix the kicks and knees, which diffused Muhammad's takedowns.

Reacting to the fight in a recent episode of the MMArcade Podcast, Whittaker asked whether Muhammad lives in Montreal, now that he lost his belt. He said:

"[Belal] said 'I'm not leaving Montreal without that belt'. Does that mean he lives in Montreal now?"

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below:

Muhammad got outclassed by Della Maddalena in a five-round war that saw the Aussie land over 200 strikes and deny takedowns until deep into the fourth. The unanimous decision marked a changing of the guard in the welterweight division, with Della Maddalena now holding the crown.

Following the victory, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who was closely monitoring the fight, said that it's time to chase double championship glory. However, UFC CEO Dana White hasn't confirmed the fight yet, with the organization seemingly making a last push to book Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria for International Fight Week.

Belal Muhammad’s UFC 315 loss mirrors a mistake Khabib Nurmagomedov once made according to his coach

Belal Muhammad didn’t fight to his strengths at UFC 315, and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach thinks he knows why. Javier Mendez believes Muhammad was trying to silence critics by striking with Jack Della Maddalena instead of leaning on his elite wrestling.

Mendez compared it to Nurmagomedov’s old habit of wanting to prove his striking had evolved, even if it wasn’t the smartest route. While 'The Eagle' eventually learned to balance both, Mendez says Muhammad fell into that same trap of pride.

Speaking about the fight in an interview with Submission Radio, Mendez said:

"None of us thought that Belal would be able to beat him just stand up so he wanted to do what none of us thought he could do, that’s what I’m thinking. I could be wrong but that’s what it appeared like to me... I used to be on Khabib all the time because Khabib, everyone always criticized him for not being good at striking. I’d always keep him on track but he’d always go off track trying to prove to people that he could stand, and he could stand as the fights went on later."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (3:45):

Abhishek Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work.

