Robert Whittaker predicts the outcome of Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 265

Robert Whittaker recently gave his prediction for the interim title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane. While Whittaker did not predict the exact round, he believes Derrick Lewis will win via KO/TKO at any point in the fight.

According to Robert Whittaker, Ciryl Gane will outpoint Lewis throughout the fight, which might lead to a chink in the Frenchman's armor. 'Bobby Knuckles' also stated that Derrick Lewis needs to find a single opening to deliver another highlight-reel knockout. Sharing his tip on Unibet Australia, Robert Whittaker said:

"I'm gonna go with Derrick Lewis to win by KO/TKO, any round. I think he can do it. I think complacency will seep into Ciryl Gane's game, 'cause I do believe he will be winning the fight. I think he will be outstriking Derrick. But in that complacency a gap will open and Derrick has to only land one. He's got five rounds to do it, I think he can do it. I'm going with Derrick Lewis KO/TKO any round."

Robert Whittaker compares Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane

Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane will face each other in the main event at UFC 265, with the UFC interim heavyweight title on the line. Ahead of their Saturday night showdown, Robert Whittaker drew comparisons between the top contenders.

While Whittaker predicted Lewis would emerge the winner, he also acknowledged Ciryl Gane's varied arsenal. Expecting Lewis to play possum, as usual, Robert Whittaker further said:

"This is a crazy fight. We have Ciryl Gane looking like an absolute beast right now. Power house, excellant striking, submission work, cardio, defensive striking, he's got it all. I think he is a serious contender. He's there for a reason."

"Then we have Derrick Lewis. Plays possum, gets bashed most of the fight, and then comes up with a win with a devastating knockout. He has one punch stoppage power. And you know, he's such a character. The character that he is outside of the octagon, that's how he is in the octagon. He looks lazy, he looks tired, but he gets wins. He gets results and that's all that matters."

