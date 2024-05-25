Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev ends in a stoppage, says former training partner of ‘Borz’: “He’s got power on the feet

Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev are set to face off in a highly anticipated clash in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia on June 22. The stakes will be high entering their clash, with the winner of the bout likely to receive the next middleweight title shot.

It will be the first time that 'Borz' will face a middleweight of Whittaker's caliber, but a former training partner of the Chechen has backed him to topple the former champion.

Darren Till, who also fought 'The Reaper' at UFC on ESPN 14 in 2020, was recently interviewed by TheMacLIfe. During his interview, the Scouser broke down the UFC Saudi Arabia main event clash, saying this:

"I've fought Rob, he f***ed my knee up. I beat him for five rounds on the feet and he took me down and beat me. I think Khamzat does beat him he's just got to be very careful, Whittaker is a craftly opponent. The way he mixes his strikes in with his takedowns."

He continued:

"I don't think he's going to start shooting for takedowns on Khamzat, but I think Khamzat shooting on Whittaker - you've seen when Whittaker fought Romero, he's got great defense. I think if Khamzat's going to beat him, which I do, I think he's going to beat him in the second round. I think he can stop him. Khamzat's got power on the feet, he can really punch and kick. It'll be a good fight."

Watch the Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev below from 12:55:

Robert Whittaker says he's fully prepared for Khamzat Chimaev's wrestling

Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev will go to war in a thrilling matchup in June when the UFC returns to the Middle East. Both men are in the top echelon of the middleweight division talent-wise, and their clash should showcase mixed martial arts at its highest level.

'Borz' will enter the fight with a grappling advantage, while the former champion will have the superior striking skillset.

But 'The Reaper' has confidently stated that he will be fully prepared for Chimaev's grappling and previewed the upcoming bout during a recent interview with MainEvent.

He said this:

"Controlling the spacing is going to be important in this fight. I am ready for the wrestling exchanges, I am ready for the scrambling. I hope he is. Controlling the spacing, giving him things to worry about. Throwing punches, throwing kicks... Make sure I out-scramble him."

Watch Robert Whittaker's interview below from 1:12: