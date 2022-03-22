"We’ll need to see how the fight result will go" – Rodtang says a future MMA career hinges on super-fight with Demetrious Johnson

Rodtang Jitmuangnon already has Muay Thai and kickboxing in his bag, but there’s another sport he's looking to excel in and that’s mixed martial arts.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion will make his first foray into MMA against, arguably the best man to ever do it, Demetrious Johnson in ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary show ONE X at Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26.

Rodtang said in an interview with ONE Championship that he’s willing to jump into MMA at some point in his career, but he still doesn’t know how much he’s improved in the discipline.

The mixed rules fight against Johnson at ONE X will be his gauge as to whether he’ll make the jump or stay momentarily in ONE Super Series.

Rodtang said:

“Actually I was aiming to compete in MMA one day in the future. But I cannot say anything right now, I think we’ll need to see how the fight will go. If the result turns out good then I’d have the confidence to compete in MMA.”

Jitmuangnon also has the potential to become a double champion in ONE Championship as he’s also the no.1 contender to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Ilias Ennahachi.

The Thai superstar admitted that his original plan was to first stay at Muay Thai and then challenge for the kickboxing title before trying MMA.

That’s why when he was offered the Johnson fight, he was surprised that a taste of MMA would come so soon. Rodtang said:

“My focus was Muay Thai where I keep training regularly and after that I was thinking that I’d go for the kickboxing championship belt before going to MMA. I didn’t know I'd get this chance so quickly to compete in MMA so it’s very exciting for me.”

DJ is Rodtang’s inspiration

Johnson and Rodtang’s bout in ONE X consists of four rounds with the first and third under Muay Thai rules and the second and fourth under MMA rules. The Thai striker said that just the opportunity to face off against Johnson is his chance to study the MMA GOAT.

“I respect all of the legends and athletes, not just DJ. But if I want to compete in MMA, I will have to put him as my role model in the sport. In the future I want to be like him, I want to have his speed and fighting style,” said Rodtang.

“DJ is just the same as anyone else, he's a legend and I need to compete with a legend. I might get a lot of advantage in the Muay Thai rounds but when we go to MMA rounds I don't know how it’s going to be so it’s not going to be an easy fight for me especially when I compete in MMA with him.”

