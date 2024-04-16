"Rollercoaster of emotions" - Fans relate to Alexander Volkanovski's passionate reaction to Max Holloway's last-second win

Alexander Volkanovski has showed his real-time reaction to longtime rival Max Holloway's incredible victory in his BMF title showdown at UFC 300.

MMA fans soon chimed in, notably praising the passion that 'The Great' displayed while reacting to Holloway's thunderous knockout win.

Former UFC featherweight champion Holloway faced former interim UFC lightweight champion and then-BMF champion Justin Gaethje at the UFC's tricentennial event on April 13. Toward the very end of a fight that he was winning on the scorecards, 'Blessed' goaded Gaethje into a brawl in the center of the octagon.

The Hawaiian fighter knocked Gaethje out with one second left in the fifth and final round, thereby capturing the BMF title.

Australia's Alexander Volkanovski, for his part, is no stranger to 'Blessed'. They've previously clashed thrice for the UFC featherweight title.

On that note, Volkanovski has now tweeted a video of his reaction to Holloway's knockout sequence at UFC 300:

"Told yas not to count him out!! #ufc300 #bmf"

Check out Volkanovski's reaction to the KO sequence below:

Watch Volkanovski's real-time reactions to UFC 300 in the video below (reaction to the Gaethje-Holloway matchup at 5:00):

Fight fans weighed in on Volkanovski's real-time response to the knockout and praised him for cheering for one of his biggest rivals.

One X user asserted that it was one of the greatest knockouts of all time, whereas another fan pointed out that other fighters ought to take notes from 'The Great' about giving props to one's rivals:

"Love to see the genuine passion for a fellow rival"

Some fans indicated that 'Blessed' was craftily dodging Gaethje's strikes during the phone booth brawl. Alluding to the range of emotions that Volkanovski and many other viewers experienced during the match and the KO finish, a fan tweeted:

"Such a rollercoaster of emotions, went from great to better to best lmao."

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway: Is a fourth fight on the horizon after UFC 300?

Alexander Volkanovski's most recent fight saw him lose the UFC featherweight title to Ilia Topuria by second-round KO this past February.

Volkanovski subsequently suggested that he won't rush his comeback, given that he's suffered consecutive knockout defeats, the previous one coming against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at lightweight in Oct. 2023.

Meanwhile, newly crowned BMF champion Max Holloway appears to have set himself up for a potential title shot at either featherweight against Topuria or lightweight against Makhachev.

Considering the variables at play, a possible fourth fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway doesn't seem likely to materialize anytime soon.

Nevertheless, the consensus is that the quadrilogy match could come to fruition someday. Presently, Volkanovski leads his series of fights against Holloway by a margin of 3-0, with all three encounters having taken place at featherweight.

