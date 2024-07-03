Ronda Rousey's husband Travis Browne officially released by the UFC seven years after last fight 

Seven years after his last UFC assignment, heavyweight veteran Travis Browne has been released from the Las Vegas-based promotion.

MMA Fighting reported recently that the organization had released the 17-fight UFC veteran after his contract drew to a close. Browne was last seen inside the octagon yielding to a second-round submission loss against Aleksei Oleinik at UFC 213 on July 8, 2017.

That loss marked the fourth consecutive setback for 'Hapa,' following a TKO victory over Matt Mitrione in January 2016. The American embarked on his best UFC run in 2013, scoring emphatic victories over seasoned warriors like Gabriel Gonzaga, Alistair Overeem, and Josh Barnett.

He signed with the UFC in March 2010 banking on the success of an undefeated 9-0 professional run, that included eight finishes. His journey to the world's premier MMA organization was gilded in gold, having captured the Victory Fighting Championship (VFC) heavyweight throne and the interim Gladiator Challenge heavyweight championship.

The closest he came to the title in the UFC was when he locked horns with Fabricio Werdum in April 2014 in the heavyweight title eliminator showdown. He lost the fight via unanimous decision. Browne, who married former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey in August 2017, has accumulated several fight night honors. He's the recipient of two 'Fight of the Night' and four 'Knockout of the Night' honors in the UFC.

A look at the relationship timeline of Travis Browne and Ronda Rousey

Travis Browne and Ronda Rousey have been in a relationship since 2015. At the time, Browne was an active heavyweight contender, while Rousey reigned supreme as the UFC women's bantamweight champion and a trailblazer in the sport.

They tied the knot in 2017 in a laidback beachside ceremony in Browne's home state. Rousey adorned an elegant white gown while Browne suited up and wore a traditional Hawaiian lei around his neck.

Browne and Rousey announced in April 2021 that they were four months pregnant and revealed soon after that they were expecting a girl. They announced the birth of their daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne in September 2021.

