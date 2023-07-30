"Samurai vs oonga boonga" - Fans rally behind the idea of Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka next after 'Poatan's impressive showing at UFC 291

Fans are thrilled about the idea of Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka fighting for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.

At UFC 291, Pereira overcame the Utah elevation and Jan Blachowicz’s aggressive grappling approach to emerge victorious by split decision. ‘Poatan’ proved he has the potential to become a world champion at light heavyweight, which could be tested in his next UFC fight.

Earlier this month, Jamahal Hill vacated the UFC 205-pound title due to a ruptured Achilles. As a result, the winner between Pereira and Blachowicz was expected to fight former UFC champion Jiri Prochazka for the vacant throne later this year.

An Instagram account that tends to post memes called DovySimuMMA shared a picture of Pereira and Prochazka to encourage the intriguing matchup.

The comment section was filled with various responses, including these two fans voicing their interest:

“Great storyline too, Alex gets a chance to avenge glover”

“Will be better than any action thriller movies.”

Other fans used the comment section to make harmless jokes about Pereira and Prochazka.

“Samurai vs oonga boonga”

“Light Heavyweight becoming Street Fighter.”

Last but not least, the must-see matchup hasn’t become official, but fans are already debating who would emerge victorious:

“If Jiri wants stand toe to toe with Pereira he will get slept.”

“Jiri by whatever he wants”

“Last fight was enough to say jiri deff wins”

“Easiest fight for Poatan”

Alex Pereira reacts to UFC 291 win against Jan Blachowicz

Alex Pereira’s win on Saturday night was another feather in his cap as an MMA fighter. The former two-division Glory Kickboxing world champion continues to voice his gratitude, which wasn’t different for his latest victory. ‘Poatan’ had this to say on Instagram after UFC 291:

“I thank God for everything that is happening in my life, I thank for always putting good people in my path, thank you to all of you who support me, it was a hard fight but I overcame and come out with a good victory.”

Since making his UFC debut in November 2021, Alex Pereira has secured victories in five of six octagon appearances, with his only loss being against Israel Adesanya. Now that ‘Poatan’ has established his presence at light heavyweight, it’ll be intriguing to see if the former middleweight king can secure UFC gold in his second division.

