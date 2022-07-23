Watch: Sean O'Malley commends Paddy Pimblett on losing "all that weight" while rocking 'The Baddy's' look and a hilarious accent before UFC London

Paddy Pimblett has a very distinct look and Sean O'Malley tried it out for himself.

Paddy Pimblett is getting ready to compete on Saturday's UFC London card, while O'Malley was in town for a UFC 280 press conference before his Petr Yan fight in Abu Dhabi.

Watch the UFC 280 press conference below:

'Sugar' donned a blonde wig in the now trademark shaggy, bowl-cut style Pimblett rocks. A meeting between the two UFC fighters resulted in some smiles and laughs with the video being shared around on social media.

During the interaction, O'Malley said:

"How are you, buddy? You feel good? How the f**k did you lose all that weight? That's some discipline there, man. What round you f****n finishing him in eh? You putting him down in the first or the second?"

Watch the exchange below:

In response to O'Malley, Pimblett said that he'd finish his American opponent in the first round.

Meanwhile, O'Malley readies for the biggest test of his career by far in his next outing. 'Sugar' will test his skills against former bantamweight champion Yan in October.

O'Malley is 15-1 with one no-contest in his mixed martial arts career and has not tasted defeat across his last four fights.

Paddy Pimblett's path to UFC London

Paddy Pimblett has back-to-back UFC victories and a 18-3 record as an MMA fighter.

Jordan Leavitt is Pimblett's third UFC opponent and 'The Monkey King' has a 10-1 record overall as a mixed martial artist.

'The Baddy' is not only looking to hand Leavitt his second loss as a fighter but wants to do so in devastating fashion.

Watch Pimblett predicting his fight with Leavitt:

The O2 Arena will surely bring a sizable partisan presence for Pimblett as chants of "Oh, Paddy the Baddy" will no doubt reverberate throughout the venue.

The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion has really caught on in his UFC run so far. He is a Barstool Sports-signed athlete and the potential is boundless, considering Pimblett has been with the UFC for less than a year.

