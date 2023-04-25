Sean O'Malley commented on the recent events in New Orleans, when Nate Diaz was seen choking out a Logan Paul lookalike. Diaz was filmed being involved in multiple altercations following his teammate Chris Avila's boxing fight against Paul Bamba.

Rodney Petersen, who bears a striking resemblance to Logan Paul, got into a fight with Diaz on the streets of New Orleans. Diaz was present at the Misfits Boxing event on Friday night to support teammate Chris Avila and was escorted out of the arena after getting into a full blown melee with Chase DeMoor.

Petersen was seen confronting Diaz, which led the former UFC star to put Petersen in a standing guillotine choke that choked him out unconscious and led him to bang his head on the ground.

On his YouTube channel, Sean O'Malley reacted to a video of Nate Diaz choking out Petersen, questioning the Logan Paul lookalike's decision to approach Diaz in a potentially threatening manner:

"What's the point of rolling up to him in the first place with your hands up? Why not just not roll up to him [Diaz]? Just don't walk towards him... It's loud and crazy. I don't think it's the best way."

According to ESPN's sources, New Orleans police spokesperson Karen Boudrie confirmed Monday that an arrest warrant had been filed against Nate Diaz on charges of second-degree violence.

Catch Sean O'Malley's comments below (20:30):

Nate Diaz's teammate claims the Stockton native choking out the Logan Paul lookalike was merely self defense

The MMA community is well averse to Nate Diaz's brawling adventures. The Stockton native is not one to shy away from confrontation when insults are hurled towards him or his teammates. His reputation as "Stockton's bad boy" stems from the fact that he has been involved in multiple brawls throughout his career.

Last week, Diaz got into a fight on Bourbon Street following a Misfits boxing night. An online video of a fight between multiple people went viral over the weekend, showing Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen being choked unconscious by Diaz.

Jake Shields, Diaz's longtime teammate, has now come out in defense of the former UFC superstar, claiming that his actions were solely motivated by self-defense. Shields wrote on Twitter:

"After hearing New Orleans has issued an arrest warrant against Nate Diaz, I called my team to carefully break down the footage. Give this thread a look and give me your opinion on if this is self-defense."

Check out the tweet below:

