Sean O'Malley reveals who Conor McGregor should fight when he makes a return

Sean O'Malley thinks Charles Oliveira will be an appropriate candidate to welcome Conor McGregor back to the UFC. 'Sugar' understands the possibility of that fight coming to fruition is slim to none. However, O'Malley suggested that Dustin Poirier dethrone Oliveira, McGregor could probably end up challenging the Brazilian fighter.

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from the horrific leg break he suffered at UFC 264. Taking on Poirier in the trilogy bout, McGregor broke his ankle in the final seconds of the first round, which earned 'The Diamond' a TKO victory.

In his interview with Helen Yee Sports, O'Malley was asked who the Irishman should fight when he makes a comeback to the UFC. 'Sugar' responded:

"155 I think is a good weight class (for Conor McGregor). I mean Chandler, Gaethje, all those guys are such tough fights, I think one of the better fights for him would have been Oliveira but he's not gonna get that fight. Maybe Dustin beats Oliveira, and Oliveira vs. Conor (could happen). I've no idea. I guarantee whoever he fights, I'm gonna be excited for it," said O'Malley.

Watch O'Malley's interview with Helen Yee Sports below:

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from his injury. He is not eligible to return to the octagon until January 2022.

The former two-division UFC champion recently provided an update on his injury, where he was seen walking for the first time since having surgery a day after UFC 264.

Sean O'Malley is a huge fan of Conor McGregor

It's no secret that Sean O'Malley thinks highly of Conor McGregor. He has repeatedly stated watching the Irishman fight gets him excited because of his entertaining style of fighting.

Being a fan of McGregor, O'Malley is gutted that he doesn't have a picture with 'The Notorious' despite competing on the same card as him at UFC 264.

Narrating an incident where he missed the chance of getting a picture clicked with McGregor, O'Malley said:

“Me and Conor still haven’t got a pic. I’d seen him at the club, and we’re like, probably from me to the door”, O’Malley said, pointing at the door. ‘Suga’ continued, “What is that, like, 20 feet? We’ll say 20 feet. And he had a lot of security around him and a lot of people around him. So, I couldn’t get up there. But I stood there."

