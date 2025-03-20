Sean Strickland brings up Bryce Mitchell as he reacts to an old clip of a preacher sharing his spiritual battle with a Furby

Sean Strickland continues to poke fun at fellow UFC roster-mate Bryce Mitchell. This time, he took to his Instagram story to share a clip of a preacher engaging a Furby in a spiritual battle, with the entire incident having been broadcast on television years ago.

The preacher in question insinuates that the Furby, a robotic, owl-like toy first sold by Habsro in the late 90s, is demonic before 'battling' it. This prompted Strickland to tag Mitchell and poke fun at him by claiming that that is the fate that will befall him once he retires from MMA.

A screenshot of Sean Strickland's Instagram story about Bryce Mitchell

The joke was made at the expense of Mitchell's well-known Christian zeal. The two men had something of a previous understanding, having similar political ideologies. Moreover, both are fierce gun owners. In fact, Strickland even offered his sympathy to Mitchell during the worst controversy of the latter's career.

However, he has grown more comfortable poking fun at Mitchell as of late. In terms of their UFC careers, Strickland is coming off a middleweight title fight loss to the division's reigning champion Dricus du Plessis. The pair faced off in a rematch at UFC 312, which ended with Strickland breaking his own nose.

Meanwhile, 'Thug Nasty' is scheduled to face streaking featherweight Jean Silva at UFC 314 in early April. Prior to that, Mitchell had competed at UFC 310, where he knocked out fellow Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Kron Gracie, with whom he shares a belief in the Flat Earth conspiracy theory.

Sean Strickland also poked fun at Bryce Mitchell for his Flat Earth conspiracy theory

In an older Instagram story that's no longer publicly available, Sean Strickland brought up Bryce Mitchell's belief in both the Flat Earth conspiracy theory, as well as one of the antisemitic conspiracy theories 'Thug Nasty' subcribes to. Naturally, Strickland did so with humor.

"[Earth emoji + space emoji = Star of David emoji]......I see it now...... Earth is flat, space is a lie!!!!!!!!!!"

A screenshot of Sean Strickland's past Instagram story about Bryce Mitchell

Afterward, Strickland shared a clip of himself trying to explain Earth's curvature and gravity to Mitchell.

