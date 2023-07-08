Sean Strickland calls out Bruce Buffer, rare disease forces fighter to pull out of UFC 290, Jon Jones versus Stipe Miocic announced: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk Sean Strickland firing shots at Bruce Buffer and a rare disease forcing Josiah Harrell out of the Jack Della Maddalena fight. Also, Jon Jones versus Stipe Miocic is announced for UFC 295.

#1. Sean Strickland fires shots at UFC announcer Bruce Buffer

Sean Strickland is no stranger to driving up controversy and did so once again this week after taking aim at Bruce Buffer.

The No.7-ranked middleweight explained in a tweet that he had received some words of advice from the veteran voice of the octagon.

"Sean, carry yourself with class."

'Tarzan' took issue with the words of advice and instead hit back at Buffer. Strickland labeled the announcer as "delusional" and asked him to better understand where he is in the MMA landscape.

"More delusional from the entertainment industry, self important is the marker of fame.. I take my clothes off and bleed for the amusement of people. I understand what I am...I don't think you understand what you are..."

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA Bruce Buffer

"Sean carry yourself with class"



More delusional from the entertainment industry, self importance is the marker of fame.. I take my clothes off and bleed for the amusement of people.



I understand what I am... I don't think you understand what you are... Bruce Buffer "Sean carry yourself with class" More delusional from the entertainment industry, self importance is the marker of fame.. I take my clothes off and bleed for the amusement of people.I understand what I am... I don't think you understand what you are...

#2. Josiah Harrell forced out of Jack Della Maddalena fight after rare diagnosis

Jack Della Maddalena is now out of UFC 290 after his second opponent, Josiah Harrell, was also forced to withdraw from the fight.

Harrell underwent a routine pre-fight brain MRI which shockingly revealed the diagnosis of a rare brain disease called Moyamoya Syndrome. According to Harrell's manager, the illness is a rare neurological condition that, if left untreated, puts the patient at a higher risk of a stroke.

Nolan King @mma_kings Nolan King @mma_kings Due to a medical issue with Josiah Harrell, his #UFC290 bout vs. Jack Della Maddalena has been canceled, per promotion officials. Due to a medical issue with Josiah Harrell, his #UFC290 bout vs. Jack Della Maddalena has been canceled, per promotion officials. Per his manager Maurice Blanco: Josiah Harrell’s #UFC290 pre-fight brain MRI may have saved his life. He was diagnosed with moyamoya syndrome, a rare disease that results in blocked arteries at the base of the brain. He will undergo a brain procedure soon. twitter.com/mma_kings/stat… Per his manager Maurice Blanco: Josiah Harrell’s #UFC290 pre-fight brain MRI may have saved his life. He was diagnosed with moyamoya syndrome, a rare disease that results in blocked arteries at the base of the brain. He will undergo a brain procedure soon. twitter.com/mma_kings/stat…

Thankfully, as it stands, Josiah Harrell's condition isn't thought to be career threatening. 'Muscle Hamster' is expected to undergo a medical procedure for treatment and fans may see him back competing within a year.

#1. Jon Jones versus Stipe Miocic announced for UFC 295

Jon Jones is finally set to get his dream fight after Dana White dropped the bombshell that he would be facing Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden.

'Bones' has often referred to Miocic as the greatest-ever fighter of the heavyweight division and regularly expressed his desire to test himself against the former champion.

Jones last fought back in March when he dominated Ciryl Gane in his heavyweight debut to capture the vacant title.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old Miocic will be returning to the octagon after a long hiatus. The Ohio native hasn't fought since he suffered a second-round KO loss to Francis Ngannou back in March 2021.

